Bose Headphones Are on Sale: Save 15% Off QuietComfort 45 Headphones & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Although spring is still a few weeks away, many retailers are rolling back prices as the new season approaches. If you have been waiting to finally invest in Bose headphones or replace an old pair, Amazon and Best Buy are a couple of online retail locations that are rolling back prices. The limited deal will take up to 15% off the QuietComfort 45 over-ear noise-canceling headphones, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and other deals that you do not want to miss.

Below, we gathered up a list of discounted Bose headphones that range between $160 up to $299. For more audio options, check out our picks for the best wired headphones, and if you need to organize your collection of physical media, vinyls and more, be sure to out this selection of affordable storage options.

You may have seen Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones floating around TikTok and other social media platforms. The noise-canceling, Bluetooth headphones immerse you in sound. Plush, soft cushion offers optimum comfort and 24 hours of playback, meaning that you can jam to your favorite music all day long. Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are available in triple black or white smoke (pictured above), and are sale at Amazon, Best Buy and on the Bose website.

Buy: $279 at Amazon.com.

The Boise 700 Noise Canceling 700 headphones offer a sleeker design then the chunkier QuietComfort 45 headphones. The Bose 700 headphones deliver crystal clear sound with 11 different noise cancelling channels and up to 20 hours of playtime. Currently, you can find them on sale for $50 off via the link below.

Buy: $329 at Amazon.com.

If you would rather have an inner-ear design, look no further than the Bose QuietComfort Noise Canceling Earbuds. The waterproof, noise-canceling earphones feature awesome sound quality and deep bass packed into tiny little buds with up to 18 hours of play time and six hours of battery life. These earbuds are available in soapstone (pictured above), blue and black.

Buy: $219 at Amazon.com.

Going down on price scale, Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones predate the QC45 headphones but they offer many of the same functions: namely in remarkable sound, comfort and durability, along with Bluetooth, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Buy: $281.14 at Amazon.com.

There’s a reason why Bose Sport True Wireless In-Ear Earphones “sound bigger than they look.” It also doesn’t hurt that the earphones happen to be the most affordable pair on the list at $160. Available in blue, white and black, these water-resistant earbuds will give you up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case. They feature a captive touch interface that lets you play music, take phone calls and more with the touch of a button and three sizes of umbrella-shaped StayHere Max tips with flexible wings designed to stay secure in your ear during workouts and other activities. Besides Amazon, you can get them on sale at Bose and Best Buy.

Buy: $159 at Amazon.com.