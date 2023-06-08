Bogey Boys x Adidas: Macklemore Expands Golf Apparel and Footwear Line

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Macklemore is taking his love of golf to the next level with a Bogey Boys x Adidas collaboration featuring vintage-inspired apparel and footwear. The new collection drops Wednesday (June 14) and will infuse looks and styles reminiscent of 1970s and ’80s golf apparel while expanding the rapper’s Bogey Boys line.

The “Thrift Shop” hitmaker considers this partnership a full-circle moment, as it shows the growth and success of his Bogey Boys brand, which he started after noticing a gap in the golf apparel universe.

“This collab is a full circle moment for me and getting to be a part of the first apparel collection to use the Trefoil for adidas Golf is special,” Macklemore says in a press release. “Taking inspiration from the iconic Originals brand and styles from the 70s and 80s, is a perfect fit with Bogey Boys. I love how the entire collection turned out – premium and performance fabrics that you can rock on and off the course. Can’t wait for this one to be out in the world.”

Whether you’re looking for the best sneakers or a new varsity jacket, the Billboard Hot 100-topper’s partnership with the athletic apparel brand has got you and your golf game covered. The line will include styles such as the classic polo shirt, a terry cloth tracksuit, v-neck sweater vests, trousers, rompers, skirts, an exclusive graphic t-shirt and accessories including a five-panel rope hat, leather golf gloves and a leather travel bag.

The whole line will be available on June 14 on Adidas, the Adidas app, Bogey Boys and select retailers worldwide. This is the second collaboration the athletic wear brand has done with major musicians, as previously BLACKPINK starred in its “Home of the Classics” campaign.

