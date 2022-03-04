Bloomingdale’s & ‘Bridgerton’ Launch Special Pop-Up: How to Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bloomingdale’s is bringing the world of Bridgerton to life with a limited edition pop-up shop inspired by the hit Netflix series. The Carousel at Bloomingdales: Bridgerton was unveiled on Thursday (March 3), and celebrates the highly anticipated season two premiere of Bridgerton with a selection of women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, home and kid’s products inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.

The collection includes Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges, Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese, limited-edition Bridgerton-inspired products from Malone Souliers x Bridgerton, Bridgerton x Beekman 1802, and more.

Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges are specially designed teapots, mugs, plates, serving bowls, and teacup and saucer sets ranging from $100 to $325. The Hope by Tracy Reese collection of dresses, tops and more are made from sustainable textiles in a color palette based on the Bridgerton family and ranges from $200 to$499, while the limited-edition collection of Malone Souliers x Bridgerton women’s shoes are priced from $575 to $995. The Bridgerton x Beekman 1802 High society soap collection starts at $34.

Also featured in the collection: dreamy, puff-sleeve frocks from Selkie such as the Tea Rose Dress ($325), and sleeker designs such as the Sleeper Boheme Slip Dress with Feather Trim ($290) , and this LoveShackFancy Short Sleeve Midi Dress ($325) . A selection of perfumes and bath salts, accessories and candles are featured in the collection as well.

Bloomingdale’s newly launched, immersive display is now open in the retailer’s flagship New York City store at 59th street. The Carousel at Bloomingdales: Bridgerton – featured in the store’s iconic Lexington Avenue window showcases a Bridgerton-inspired display with costumes from the series worn by fan favorite characters such as Simon Basset, Daphne Bridgerton, and Penelope, Prudence and Philippa Featherington. The costumes are on display in the U.S. for the first time.

“We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in Bridgerton would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style,” Rhimes said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Carousel @ Bloomingdales for this special Bridgerton-inspired pop-up where fans will have the opportunity to shop products and inclusive clothing inspired by the show and created by female designers and designers of color.”

The installation also features a special tea bar from Wedgwood for visitors to enjoy a selection of tea blends on select dates. The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Bridgerton will be on display through May 15. Season two of Bridgerton begins streaming on Netflix on March 25.

Below, find a some of the pieces from the collection that you can purchase directly from the links below. Click here to shop the full collection.

This pastel midi dress is great for spring. It has an A-line silhouette with a sweetheart neck and short puff sleeves with a tie in the back. And it’s available in sizes XS-XL.

Buy: Aqua Smocked Midi Dress ($88)

This Tracy Reese frock dress is already sold out in XL, but sizes XS-L are still available. The dress features a midi silhouette with a sweetheart neck with a front twist design, smocked waist and cuffs. It also has pockets, and the short puff sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulders.

Buy: Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese Twist Frock Dress ($400)

The allover print Mayfair Puff Sleeve Dress has a straight neck design with ruffled trim, and three-quarter length puff sleeves. This dress is available in XS-XXL

Buy: Mayfair Puff Dress ($295)

Looking for new jewelry? These drop earrings are made from freshwater pearls with gold-tone brass, and would make a nice gift for a birthday or other occasions. The earrings measure 4.75-inches long.

Buy: Cult Gaia Atum Freshwater Peal Linear Drop Earrings ($158)

Attending high tea? Don’t forget your bag! This nylon tote bag from the Bridgerton collection features top handles and a removable cross body strap. You might also like the Stoney Clover High Tea Small Pouch ($98), this Stoney Clover Mini Ruffle Heart Tote ($198), or the Stoney Clover High Tea Backpack ($208).

Buy: Stoney Clover High Tea Mini Tote ($198)

Sheila Bridges’ designs are showcased in four color choices available on teapots, mugs, plates, serving bowls and more. You can purchase them separately to create your own set.

Buy: Wedgwood x Sheila Bridges Collection (from $100)

Entertain guests while indulging in sips and sweets on the finest china in enchanting prints. The collection pictured above includes Palais Des Thes Geisha Flower Tea ($21), the Louis Sherry John Derian Butterfly Truffle Gift Set 12 Pieces ($40), Zac and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Raw Wildflower Honey ($22) and Kim Seybert Bridgerton Napkin Set ($110).

Buy: Palais Des Thes Geisha Flower Tea ($21)