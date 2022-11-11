Blink-182 Funko Pop: Where to Pre-Order the Must-Have Collectible Before It’s Gone

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The sold-out Blink-182 Funko Pop! collector’s set is back in stock and available for pre-order. Funko’s Blink-182 vinyl figurines were initially released in August to celebrate the punk-pop band’s 30th anniversary.

The Funko set, inspired by the “What’s My Age Again?” music video, features Pop! vinyls of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge rocking out in their birthday suits. Each vinyl figure stands approximately 3.75 to 4.4. inches tall and includes mini instruments.

The one-of-a-kind collectible sold out over the summer, but it’s back in stock in time for the holiday season. The set is priced at $30-$40, depending on the retailer.

Fans can pre-order the Funko set at Amazon (it’ll be released on Dec. 16), as well as Funko.com, GameStop and Entertainment Earth.

“What’s My Age Again?” was the lead single from Blink-182’s third studio album, Enema of the State, released in 1999. The Southern California band, founded in 1992, released their debut LP, Chesire Cat, in 1995, but they didn’t hit it big until Enema of the State. The album spawned two additional hit singles, “All the Small Things” and “Adams Songs” and went on to sell 15 million copies worldwide.

Blink-182’s follow-up album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 and has sold more than 14 million copies globally.

DeLonge eventually left the band but Hoppus and Barker continued touring, replacing him with Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. In October, Blink-182 reunited with DeLonge, released a new single “Edging” and announced a reunion tour launching next year along with a new album. The world tour kicks off in Tijuana, Mexico, in March and will hit the U.S. in May. Click here to buy tickets.

