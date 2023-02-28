‘Clothes That Feel Like They Were Made Just for You’: How Country Fans Can Shop Blake Shelton’s New Clothing Line

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blake Shelton debuted his very first spring collection with Lands’ End on Monday (Feb. 27). Shelton’s latest collab with the lifestyle brand features an assortment of clothing and accessories “for the whole family” (including the family dog).

Explore Explore Blake Shelton See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“My new collection with Lands’ End is about clothes that feel like they were made just for you,” the country star said in a news release. “It’s the feeling, the fit, and the confidence you feel whether it’s working, lounging, or just living life. After all, the only way to know if something’s right is to see for yourself because when you know, you know.”

Shelton showed off the collection during a Jimmy Kimmy Live interview on Monday. The 46-year-old singer wore a demin shirt, jeans and utility jacket from his clothing line.

Lands’ End

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly called out items in the collection that fans might not expect from Shelton such as Turkish towels, dog bandanas and pillow shams.

“Those were supposed to get laughs, weren’t they? The audience likes them,” Shelton jokingly replied after Kimmel showed pictures of the items. “They adore my shams.”

Shelton admitted that he “didn’t even know” what pillow shams were until his wife, Gwen Stefani, gave her “input” on the collection. “That’s probably how the shams even made it into the [collection] to begin with,” he quipped.

Later in the interview, Shelton joked about Kelly Clarkson getting him “fired” from The Voice and discussed getting back on stage for the Honky Tonk tour.

Shelton’s newest Lands’ End collection arrives just in time for spring and comes months after his fall collection dropped last year. “Created with lightweight fabrics and a fresh design palette for the new season,” the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection features denim shirts, flannel shirts, long sleeve tees, jeans, jackets, shoes and more for men, women and kids.

Lands’ End has been donating a portion of the proceeds from the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection to Habitat for Humanity since last September. The company will continue to donate proceeds from the collection until Sept. 1, 2023.

Shop items from the Blake Shelton x Lands’ End collection below. Enter the code “HULL” at checkout to save up to 60% off your order.

Blake Shelton x Lands’ End Men On Stage Bootcut Jeans $55.96 (with code: HULL) $69.95 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

These bootcut jeans are available in sizes 30-40, in regular or tall fit and available in four shades of blue including rock river wash, fox river wash, buck creek wash and clear river wash.

Lands’ End

Blake Shelton x Lands’ End Unlined Denim Jean Jacket $95.96 (with code: HULL) $119.95 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

A classic, denim jacket always looks good in your closet! This unlined, denim jacket is available in size small (34-36) to XXL (50-52). The jacket features two button-shut chest pockets, two hand pockets, front buttons and button cuffs and an adjustable button tub waist for a clean fit.

Lands’ End

Blake Shelton x Lands’ End Men’s Super-T Short-Sleeve Shirt $26.36 $32.95 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

From regular, traditional fit to big and tall, the Super-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt is a comfortable, cotton shirt with no itchy tag to worry about; a rib knit collar that will keep its shape and reinforced shoulders that won’t stretch out. This shirt is available in sizes small (34-36) to XXL (50-52) and in multiple colors including light blue, rustic red heather, blue slate heather and deep black heather.

Lands’ End

Blake Shelton x Lands’ End Men’s Long Sleeve Garment Dye Slub Henley Buy Now 1

“Soft, comfortable and versatile,” this henley shirt from Shelton’s collection is available in evening blue, antique rose, flint blue and light stone. The cotton shirt features a ribbed neck and ribbed cuffs with side vents and three front buttons.

Lands’ End

Blake Shelton x Lands’ End Men’s Cotton Lined Chore Utility Jacket $119.96 $149.95 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Available in forest moss, flint blue and golden oak brown, the Chore Utility Jacket is lined with soft cotton/viscose twill and has two chest and side pockets (available in sizes S-XXL).