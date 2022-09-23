BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour: Where to Buy Tickets Online for Cheap

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BLACKPINK is readying their first tour in two years. Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie will launch the Born Pink World Tour in Seoul on Oct. 15.

The North American leg kicks off with back-to-back performances at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Oct. 25 and 26.

BLACKPINK added extra dates to the tour, including additional shows in Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Houston. The heavily anticipated tour is scheduled to roll into Houston’s Toyota Center for two shows on Oct. 29 and 30, and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 and 3.

BLACKPINK will bring Born Pink tour to Hamilton, Ontario, on Nov. 6 and 7, followed by Chicago’s United Center on Nov. 10 and 11, and the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Nov. 14 and 15.

Tickets for the tour went on sale Sept. 16, coinciding with the release of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink album.

BLINKs can purchase tickets to the tour on Ticketmaster, starting at approximately $170 for the Dallas shows, but most of the general admission tickets for later dates are priced at about $300. Currently, ticket prices start at approximately $50 on StubHub. You can also find tickets on Vivid Seats and Seat Geek.

BLACKPINK’s North American tour run will end in Los Angeles with two, back-to-back shows at the Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 19. and Nov. 20.

After taking over the States, BLACKPINK will head across the pond for two shows at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The Born Pink tour will also make stops in Paris, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Berlin and Cologone, Germany.

Want more BLACKPINK? Read our roundup of affordable (and adorable) gifts for BLINKs.