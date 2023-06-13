BLACKPINK & Touchland Team Up for a Mystifying Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

K-Pop group BLACKPINK is on a roll! On top of touring, the “Pink Venom” singers are now collaborating with the TikTok-famous beauty brand Touchland for BLINKS to shop.

The group has been unstoppable when it comes to stellar collaborations, having starred in Adidas’ “Home of the Originals” campaign then splitting off to do their own partnerships such as Jisoo in Dior’s Lady 95.22 Bag campaign and Jennie’s capsule collection with Calvin Klein. Now, the group comes together again for a skincare-related collaboration.

The limited-edition BLACKPINK x Touchland collection drops on Wednesday (June 14) featuring a new colorway of the iconic Power Mist combined with the fan-favorite scent blue sandalwood. It comes in the well-known, sleek Touchland container with a pink border and black sheer front as a nod to the K-Pop group’s classic colors. The new version will be available to shop on Ulta and Touchland on June 14.

Those who haven’t yet smelled the scent can expect a mystifying fragrance featuring a container with the K-Pop stars’ signature pink and black coloring. The scent will be Touchland’s fan-favorite aroma blue sandalwood. You can expect notes of lemon, watermelon and red apple mixed with heart notes of red rose petals, velvet peach and shaved ginger. You may also notice base notes of cedarwood, gold amber and sandalwood.

The formula is made with a lightweight mist that uses vegan and cruelty-free ingredients to help keep skin hydrated — without leaving a sticky residue.

We’ve personally tried Touchland’s Power Mist in watermelon, rain water and green apple, and love the variety of scents it comes in and how easy it is to spray onto your hands. It’s also compact enough to slip into your purse, gym bag, travel backpack and more allowing you to spray and go as you need.

