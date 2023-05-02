Style Inspiration: How to Re-Create Jennie From BLACKPINK’s Met Gala Outfit for Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennie can officially mark the Met Gala off her bucket list. The BLACKPINK singer made her Met Gala debut Monday (May 1) in a vintage Chanel dress in honor of Karl Lagerfeld.

The white strapless dress from Chanel’s fall/winter 1990 collection was accessorized with black gloves, tights, a choker, a black belt with a white flower on the front, and $20,000 Chanel Ruban earrings.

Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

With prom season right around the corner, graduations, weddings and other occasions happening this year, now’s the the time to get your formal wear in order.

For the fashionable BLINKs who want to channel Jennie’s effortlessly chic style, here’s a list of everything you need to re-create her Met Gala look — without breaking the bank.

How to Shop the Look:

Shaima Strapless Mini Dress $69.95 Buy Now 1

For formal and casual wear, the strapless mini-dress pictured above is available in sizes ranging from 2-16. The Showpo dress features a straight neckline and fitted bodice with gathering at the waist and a slightly flared skirt. For additional options, try Showpo’s Rikardy fit-and-flare mini dress ($69.95); the tiered strapless mini-dress ($69.95) or this embroidered strapless dress ($85) from Lulu’s.

Ro Rox Vera Sash Belt for Women – 1950s Vintage Style Satin Bow Belt – Wide Elasticated Belt $11.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Want to feel snatched? This satin bow belt is a good alternative to Jennie’s belt, but you can also DIY by using velvet fabric or this $7 adjustable necktie as a belt and accenting it with this white rosette flower accessory ($6.49).

Acenail Long Velvet Women’s Elbow Length Flapper Gloves $12.88 Buy Now From Amazon 1

From velvet to lace, latex and leather, gloves are in high demand this season. And if you watched the Met Gala carpet closely, you probably saw several celebs wearing gloves. The elbow-length, velvet gloves pictured above look similar to the ones worn by Jennie and pair perfectly with this velvet choker ($5.99).

Thalia Sodi Women’s Slip-On Platform Pumps $31.32 $89.50 65% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Complete your Jennie-inspired look with a pair of black platform heels like these slip-on Thalia Sodi pumps, which are on sale for $30 at Macy’s — and don’t forget your opaque tights!

Need more shoe options? These round-toe Mary Jane platforms are just $28.90 at Walmart, while these Sam Edelman platform heels are on sale for $86.99 (regular $180). The Dream Paris block heel platforms is $49.99 at Amazon but you can also go for Steve Madden‘s Satin Charlize Pump ($98), and for those who can afford them, Versace’s Medusa Platforms retail for $1,475.