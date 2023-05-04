BLACKPINK’s Jennie Teases Capsule Collection With Calvin Klein: ‘I Wanted to Bring a Personal Touch to These Pieces’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennie is bringing her “personal touch” to Calvin Klein. The BLACKPINK singer/rapper and Calvin Klein global brand ambassador partnered with the fashion brand on a limited-edition capsule collection announced Thursday (May 4).

“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership,” Jennie says in a statement to Billboard. “This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

Jennie for Calvin Klein Hong Jang Hyun

The collection is priced from $25 to $150, while the dreamy campaign — shot by Korean photographer Hong Jang Hyun — showcases Jennie in her most “comfortable and effortless state.”

Taking cues from her casual wardrobe essentials, personal style and creative eye, Jennie’s Calvin Klein collection is comprised of underwear and outwear, including bralettes and matching bottoms, bodysuits, soft ribbed tank tops, tees, joggers, dresses, denim shirts, oversize ’90s jeans and crewneck sweatshirts. The underwear sets, fleece, denim and knit-infused pieces are available in lilac, chalk blue and desert, as well as classic black and white.

Jennie for Calvin Klein Hong Jang Hyun

“Having worked with Jennie on several campaigns, we know firsthand that she is a cultural powerhouse. Her persona, talent and distinctive style have a major global impact,” noted Jonathan Bottomley, Calvin Klein’s global chief marketing officer. “Our partnership stems from an authentic place – Jennie is a longtime fan of the brand – and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our products. The result is a mix of Jennie’s coveted style and Calvin Klein’s most iconic essentials, which we know will resonate strongly with consumers around the world.”

Jennie’s capsule collection will be available in select Calvin Klein stores and online at calvinklein.com starting May 10.

Watch the campaign video exclusively via Billboard below.