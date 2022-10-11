Here’s Everything You Need to Know About BLACKPINK’s Second Casetify Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BLINKS, get ready! BLACKPINK and Casetify are teaming back up for a brand-new collaboration, arriving online later this month. The limited collection, announced Tuesday (Oct. 11), invites fans to “become besties with their favorite K-pop girl group.”

The BLACKPINK x Casetify collection features six different designs and includes a mirror case inspired by the group’s hit single “Pink Venom” and memo cases with pre-printed autographs from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Casetify will also introduce “memo cases” that fans can customize with their own unique message.

The collection retails for $28-$122 and features an assortment of phone and tech accessories for iPhone (including iPhone 14) and select Samsung devices. Want first dibs? Sign up at Casetify.com to get priority access, so you’ll be among the first to shop the collection, when it drops Oct. 25.

The new collection will be the second time that Casetify and BLACKPINK have joined forces in a matter of months (their first sold-out collaboration was released late last year). Casetify has partnered with other recording artists, including BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.

In other news, BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop quartet to top the Billboard Hot 100 with the release of their Born Pink album. The group will kick off the North American leg of their Born Pink world tour on Oct. 25, the same day the Casetify collection debuts online. Click here for details on how to buy tickets to the tour.

Want more BLACKPINK gear? Read our list of must-have BLACKPINK merch that K-pop fans won’t be able to resist.