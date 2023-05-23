BLACKPINK Kicks It Old School in Adidas ‘Home of Classics’ Campaign: Here’s What’s Still in Stock

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After headlining Coachella last month, BLACKPINK switched from music to fashion to star in Adidas‘ latest campaign titled “Home of Classics.”

Announced in early May, the campaign features photos of the K-pop girl group decked out in the newest outfits from Adidas’ Originals line. Adidas Korea also posted solo photos of each BLACKPINK member including this stunning shot of Lisa posted on Instagram on Monday (May 22).

In addition to the photo campaign, BLACKPINK stars in an Adidas Korea commercial, which was released on May 9. “Welcome to our home,” says Jennie at the start of the commercial. “A place with no rules,” adds Jisoo.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” says Lisa while Rosé adds, “Be loud! We don’t have neighbors.”

Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo can be seen sporting either Adidas Superstar or Forum styles in the campaign, putting an emphasis on how to turn streetwear and athleisure into casual, everyday looks. The classic sneakers have been around for years, but you can get snag the exact style and shade the girl group wears.

We rounded up the remaining styles from the campaign for you to grab. Check below to shop BLACKPINK-approved sneakers and clothes.

