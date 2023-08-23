Black Sabbath & Roark Just Dropped a Vintage Apparel Collection: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Sabbath is embracing nostalgia with a new capsule collection titled “It Runs in Our Veins” in collaboration with the adventure lifestyle brand Roark. The apparel line officially dropped Wednesday (Aug. 23) and features a mix of running tops, bottoms and an active bomber jacket all decorated with the iconic heavy metal band’s logo and photos from the past.

The collection infuses both brands’ styles infuses heavy metal rock, youth and activeness into each piece. The photos used are also a nod to “the wild night in 1972 that the band spent in Roark’s hometown of Laguna Beach,” according to a press release.

To celebrate the release of the collection, Roark and Roark Run Amok (the brand’s trail running specific apparel) posted a gallery of photos in a joint post showing off the apparel up for grabs.

“Black Sabbath has long been a cornerstone of our daily rhythm intake, fueling our trail time, nights out, and creativity. It comes with great excitement that we announce our collaboration with these pioneers of heavy metal, pumping fresh air into our existence Somewhere Between Freedom & Chaos,” the caption read.

This capsule collection won’t be around forever and most likely won’t be restocked once styles are sold out. Don’t wait out on these exclusive styles and make sure to add them to your cart sooner rather than later.

Keep reading to shop our picks below or check out the entire limited collection here.

Roark

Mathis Short Sleeve Tee

Featuring an off-white base and the timeless Black Sabbath purple shade, this short sleeve tee is a must-have for fans and collectors to add to their rotation. The back comes with a photo of the band in the ’70s while the front says “Black Sabbath” in the top right corner.

Roark

Serrano 2.0 Shorts

Whether you’re going for a morning jog or are just lounging around the house, do it in these Black Sabbath-themed shorts. The style features a drawstring waistband to customize to your needs while the sides and back feature zip-up pockets for keeping your essentials safe and secure.

Roark

Black Sabbath Mathis Raglan Tee

For a longer shirt style, this baseball-inspired top comes in a black and white style you can pair with joggers, jeans and sweatpants. The front features the band’s name while the back comes with the iconic devil logo.

Roark

Alta Shorts 5″

Fans won’t be able to resist this more vibrant choice as these shorts come with the heavy metal band’s name, album title and photos from the past. The design also features a 5-inch leg length and a four-way stretch nylon material that’ll move with you whether you’re at the gym or running errands.

Black Sabbath Roadie Bomber Jacket

As the weather cools down, throw on this bomber jacket to show off your favorite band and cover your arms from the chilly wind. It features a nylon stretch material, ripped hem and cuffs for added comfort and style.

