‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Where to Buy Advance Tickets Online

After four years of waiting, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here. The long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will premiere exclusively in movie theaters on Friday (Nov. 11).

A lot has happened in the years since Black Panther became a billion-dollar franchise, namely in that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer in August 2020. Coogler was still penning the script for Black Panther 2 at the time of Boseman’s death.

“You’re a different person in four years,” the 36-year-old director shared in a cover story for Variety. “You don’t know what your life is going to bring. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“Chadwick was so unique of a person that it’s actually hard to understand him if you had never met him or had a chance to see him work,” Coogler continued. “He really was the most unique person that I’ve ever met.”

Instead of shying away from the devastation of losing a central figure, the film leans into the grieving process. Black Panther 2 focuses on the leaders of Wakanda — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the rest of the Dora Milaje (played by Florence Kasumba, Keisha Tucker Maya Macatumpag, Ivy Haralson, and Marija Abney) — as they fight to protect the kingdom from invaders and mourn the death of King T’Challa.

Black Panther 2 has already raked in $45 million in advance tickets and is expected to debut with $175-$185 million, per Deadline.

