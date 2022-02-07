15 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands You Should Know About

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that Black-owned businesses have surged since the pandemic, although it hasn’t been easy staying afloat. In an effort to showcase some of the many Black-owned companies that you might not be familiar with, we collected a list of more than a dozen fashion and beauty brands to support now and forever. Black History Month is the perfect time to spotlight these Black-owned brands, but you can shop them all year long.

See below for our list of Black-owned beauty and clothing lines.

A conversation about not being able to find the perfect lipstick shade sparked the idea that became Mented Cosmetics. Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller created the company because “every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty no matter her skin tone.” Mented Cosmetics products includes lipsticks (matte and liquid), lip gloss, blush, eyeshadow, foundation, eyeliners, lip liners, nail polish, makeup brushes and more. Looking for a gift idea? Try a subscription box. With Mint’s Statement Box (pictured) you’ll get to choose from a selection of semi-matte lipstick, gloss, lip liner, brow pencils, blush and foundation. Mented Cosmetics is on Amazon as well.

Like a lot of great ideas, EDEN BodyWorks was also born from necessity. Created in 2004 by Jasmine Lawrence, the brand offers body and hair care products made from clean, cruelty-free ingredients at an affordable price (everything in the line retails for less than $10-$12). One of EDEN’s top-reviewed products is the Coconut Shea Cleansing Co-wash, which is designed to remove buildup, along with restore, moisturize and detangle hair. You can purchase EDEN BodyWorks products at Target, Amazon, Sally Beauty and at EdenBodyWorks.com.

Unsun Cosmetics grew out of a lack of sunscreen options for people of color. Founded in 2016 by Katonya Breaux (Frank Ocean’s mother), the company has tinted sunscreens, body lotions, highlighters, body butters and more. You can purchase Unsun products at various retailers including Macy’s, Amazon, Nordstrom and UnsunCosmetics.com.

Co-founded by Hannah Diop and Issa Rea, Sienna Naturals is a hair care brand for textured hair that features shampoos and conditioners free of harsh sulfates, parabens, silicones, artificial fragrances, dyes and other chemicals. One of the brand’s best sellers is The Issa Wash Day Ritual bundle (pictured), which comes with H.A.P.I. Shampoo, a Plant Power deep hydrating treatment mask, Dew Magic leave-in conditioner and Lock & Seal sealant.

Rae isn’t alone in the world of Black-owned celebrity hair care lines. She joins Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross (available at Ulta Beauty) and Taraji P. Henson’s TPH (available at Walmart).

Mielle Organics is a name that you may have already seen on the Internet. Founded by Monique Rodriguez in 2014, the health-conscious brand of shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, vitamins and other products have been promoted by reality stars and social media influencers alike. Mielle Organics features over 60 products that you can find at CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon, Target and other major retailers. The products tend to sell out quickly, but if you’re looking for a bundle, the Oats & Honey Bundle (designed for sensitive scalps) is currently on sale for $39.95 (regular $46.95).

Beards need love too! Bevel’s Beard Grooming Kit for Men comes with beard oil, conditioner, 2-in-1 beard balm and pomade. The company was founded by Tristan Walker to help customers set out on a positive beard journey. Bevel products have been clinically tested to help prevent clogged pores and skin irritation and are available at major retailers such as Amazon in addition to the Bevel website.

A show-stopping, plus-size fashion line that includes this Print Mesh Bodysuit featured above, The Nina Parker Collection aims to help you confidently embrace your curves while expressing your personal style. Founded by TV host and content creator, Nina Parker, the collection launched at Macy’s last year and features an array of styles starting at $39 and ranging from 0X to 3X. The line also features bodycon dresses, dusters, comfy joggers, and pencil skirts.

Founded by sisters Christina and Philiscia Abayomi, this ready-to-wear label believes that clothing should be “effortless minimal and comfortable.” The label carries a selection of transitional and structural, ethically-produced designs that includes bodysuits, tank tops, shirts and dresses like the halterneck design pictured. Purchase via the Re Ona website, Revolve or Nordstrom.

Pashko is fashion for a good cause. The clothing brand, founded by Patrick Robinson, focusses on combatting the impact of racial and social inequality in the United State by bringing jobs to underserved communities. Find tank tops, shirts, pants, blazers, jackets and more via the Pashko website. Some of the best sellers include the Impecabbly Cut Tech-Trousers ($188) and the Slim-Fit Tapered Stretch Track Pants ($148), You can also find the brand’s Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants on Amazon.

New York born, Haitian-American designer Victor Glemaud launched his collection of statement knitwear in 2006. Glemaud’s fashionable, figure-huging designs include the Viragated Rib Skirt (and matching top) pictured above, along with eye-catching pants, dresses, knit shorts and tube tops. Prior to launching his own label, Glemaud’s worked for Paco Rebanne and Tommy Hilfiger. Victor Glemaud clothing is available at Revolve and Glemaud.com.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty might be the biggest black-owned lingerie company, but it’s certainly not the only one. Meet Love Vera, a black-owned lingerie brand that’s “raising the bar for representation and inclusivity.” Founded by Vera Moore, the brand carries bras, panties, bustiers, garters and more in sizes ranging from small to 4X. The set pictured above is the Love Vera Appliqué 3 Piece Garter Set Black ($60.90).

Jessica Rich made PVC pumps into a fashion movement. Chloe Bailey, Saweetie, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Jennifer Hudson and Keke Palmer are just some of the celebs who have been snapped in her stylish shoes. The shoe designer, fashion expert and former host (who’s also the great-niece of Patti LaBelle) made PVC her signature, but the line also has mesh pumps, sandals and mules in varying styles and designs starting at $215. You can purchase the Fancy Stiletto Pointed Toe Pump and other shoes on the Jessic Rich website and at Nordstrom.

A little sparkle never hurts. Founded by Destiny Blue, this dazzling line landed on the map for its selection of crystalized fishnets pictured above (and thigh highs) — some of which feature phrases like “F*ck You,” “Keep Your Distance” and “Look But Don’t Touch.” You’ll also find a selection of bejeweled gloves, mesh skirts, hoodies, joggers, sports bras, durags, lingerie and other bedazzled items.

A collection designed for the sole. Gloria Williams launched Footnanny with her mother’s legacy of health and wellness in mind. The line of foot creams and butters includes Lavender Foot Cream, Lemon Foot Cream, Peppermint Foot Cream, as well as unscented creams and gift sets like the one pictured above. You can purchase Footnanny products through the company’s website and Amazon.

Founded by Jade Gedeon, We Dream in Colour sells gorgeous, handmade earrings, necklaces and bracelets that will glam up any look. The dazzling design inspirations are inspired by Gedeon’s childhood in the Caribbean and her nomadic lifestyle. Every piece is assembled by an all-women team and range in price from around $45 and up (via the company’s website). You can also get We Dream in Colour earrings such as the Little Laelia Earrings, Butterfly Drop Earrings, and Dreamer Moon & Star Dangle Earrings at Neiman Marcus.

