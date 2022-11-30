Billie Eilish’s Latest Nike Collaboration Is on the Way: Here’s A Sneak Peek

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish is readying her latest, eco-friendly collaboration with Nike in time to make your holiday wish list. The Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low drops on Dec. 13 on BillieEilish.com and Dec. 14 at Nike and select retailers.

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I want my collaboration with Nike to tell a story that not only highlights the importance of recycling but also reminds us that we need to take better care of our planet,” Eilish said in press release.

Further underscoring Eilish and Nike’s commitment to sustainability, the new shoe collab was constructed using leftover material from the Grammy-wining singer’s previous collaboration on the AF1 High, which debuted earlier in the year. The limited-edition shoe is available at major retailers such as Nordstrom, StockX, Amazon, Revolve, Net-a-Porter and on Eilish’s website. Like the high-tops, Eilish’s AF1 low-top sneakers will be available in “Mushroom” and “Sequoia” colorways.

“I loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and I’m so happy with how it turned out,” Eilish captioned an Instagram post announcing the new collaboration.

The launch of the Nike x Billie Eilish AF1 Low coincides with the sneaker giant’s 40th anniversary celebration for the iconic Air Force 1.

Nike

Nike

In addition to sneakers, Eilish could be dropping new music. The 20-year-old singer confirmed that she has started recording a follow-up to her 2021 album, Happier Than Ever, although it’s unclear when the music will be released. “We’re starting to make music again,” Eilish told Vanity Fair of working with her brother and collaborator, FINNEAS. “We just started the process of making an album, which is exciting…I’m hanging out with my brother a lot. He’s my buddy!”

Check below for a closer look at the Nike x Billie Eilish AF1 low top sneaker in both colorways.

Nike