Billie Eilish & Nike Drop Another Collaboration: Where to Shop the Alpha Force 88 Sneakers

You can still snag a pair of the singer's new kicks! Here's how.

Billie Eilish x Nike
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris on June 22, 2023 in Paris. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish and Nike are back again with a new collaboration sneakerheads and fans of the singer’s iconic style will be clamoring to own. The new drop released Tuesday (Aug. 8) on the SNKR app and reimagines the Nike Alpha Force style in shades that’ll especially have Chicago Bulls fans praising.

The “Bad Guy” singer most recently took to the stage at Lollapalooza 2023, where she was wearing the red and white version of the sneakers paired with a Chicago Bulls jersey.

To celebrate the new collaboration, Eilish took to social media, where she posted a video montage of the new sneakers on her.

Sizes are quickly selling out, though, which means you won’t want to wait too long to grab a pair of your own. Size not in stock? Don’t worry, resale sites such s StockX and Ebay might be carrying the styles.

The latest collaboration features two new shades: black and white, and black, white and red. Whether you’re a Chicago fan or not, these new kicks will help complete your streetwear outfits thanks to its basketball shoe-inspired structure you can easily pair with a band T-shirt or varsity jacket, though fans of Eilish may opt for a pair of baggy pants.

Keep reading to shop the new drop below.

white, red and black nike alpha force 88 sneakers

StockX

Nike x Billie Eilish – Nike Air Alpha Force 88
$163
Buy Now 1

Featuring a red, black and white colorway inspired by University Red, these basketball-style shoes will add a pop of color to your look. The design features a leather material and adjustable forefoot strap for added customization and comfort.

black and white nike air alpha force 88 sneakers

StockX

Nike x Billie Eilish – Nike Air Alpha Force 88
$166
Buy Now 1

Looking for something more neutral? Consider the black and white style, which features a durable leather material with an elevated sole to add some lift to your looks while the sockliner uses recycled textiles, making it a more eco-friendly pick.

