Everything You Need to Know About Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1 Collab & Apparel Line

Billie Eilish is sharing details about her latest Nike collaboration. The “Happier Than Ever” singer took to Instagram on Monday (April 11) to announce that her highly anticipated Nike Air Force 1’s and accompanying apparel line will be out later this month.

The shoes and matching apparel line launch on April 24 on Eilish’s website, and on Nike’s SNKRS app April 25.

“So excited to announce my new @nike [Air Force 1] and apparel collection. It was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own [and I] can’t WAIT for them to be yours,” Eilish captioned an Instagram post previewing the collaboration.

For the reimagined, mushroom-colored Nike Air Force 1, Eilish chose environmentally friendly materials while channeling her signature baggy style with chunky midfoot straps on the top of the shoe along with design elements inspired by two other Nike classics: the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3.

The entire shoe is made from 18% post-consumer recycled content, including a synthetic nubuck upper that uses 80% recycled materials, 100% recycled polyester details and an underfoot made with Nike Grind. The beige color scheme extends to the Nike x Billie Apparel Collection, which features a hoodie, sweatpants and T-shirt embellished with subtle silicone “Billie Eilish” graphics.

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own,” Eilish explained in a statement. “It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

Eilish previously collaborated with Nike on the Ghost Green Air Jordan 1 ($170) and Air Jordan 15 ($225) sneakers. Both shoes sold out at Nike, but you can find them on resale sites such as StockX for around $186 for the AJ 15s, and starting at around $132 for the AJKO 1s.

On the music side of things, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival April 16 and 23 before heading overseas for sold out shows in the U.K. and Ireland.

See photos from the forthcoming Nike collab below.