Billie Eilish’s Iconic Outfits: 11 Pieces Inspired by Her Style

Billie Eilish isn’t just known for her hypnotic voice and chart topping songs — the “Getting Older” singer has made a name for herself as a fashion influencer. From ballgown looks shown off at the Met Gala to streetwear outfits worn on and off the stage, Eilish knows how to make a lasting impression through clothing.

While neon green and black looks are her usual go-tos, the star made an appearance at the Barbie: The Movie pink carpet in a pink ‘fit that still boasted the classic Eilish aesthetic without sacrificing the Barbiecore fashion that has taken over our social feeds. For fans who want to add a bit of the Happier Than Ever artist’s style into their own wardrobe, we looked towards Eilish’s iconic outfits to get some inspiration.

Keep scrolling to shop clothing, footwear and even some accessories inspired by the singer.

GOAT

Jordan 1 Retro AJKO

Neon green has become the color that the musician has been known to wear out and about, so it’s no surprise that Eilish’s Air Jordans sport the shade. You can still snag a pair of your own high top Air Jordan’s from the singer’s past collaboration — and for less than $100!

Amazon

Hisdern Solid Color Tie

Want to recreate her Barbie look? To start, grab a hot pink tie like this one, which will you’ll want to pair with a pink pinstripe button-up. Don’t have the top? We’ve got you covered with our next pick below.

Bloomingdale’s

French Connection Rhodes Poplin Stripe Shirt

Complete your look with a pink and white striped button-up top that you can wear with jeans, trousers, a skirt and more. Make sure to tie a hot pink tie around it to sport your best Eilish style.

Amazon

Victorious Elastic Cuff Fleece Sweatpants

Go bold with a pair of neon green sweatpants that come with a soft cozy material you can lounge on the couch in. If you really want to channel the inner Eilish in you, then pair it with a matching graphic tee or black t-shirt.

Amazon

Floerns Women's High Waisted Sporty Drawstring Mesh Paneled Cargo Pants Black S

Hone in on the streetwear aesthetic with a pair of trusty mesh paneled pants. The mesh material will provide ventilation to keep you comfortable while the elastic cuffs will look great paired with combat boots or high-top sneakers.

Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High

The musician loves a good sneaker including these Nike Air Forces, which she has been seen wearing casually. The white shade makes it easy to pair with black jeans or cargo pants while the platform sole will add some elevation to your overall look.

StockX

Nike x Billie Eilish S/S Tee

Nike is another favorite of the singer’s and we found the T-shirt from her previous collab with the brand. On the front is the timeless Nike logo while the back of the shirt comes with “Billie Eilish” printed on the bottom corner in her classic font.

Amazon

Umeepar Unisex Cotton Packable Bucket Hat

If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that the “bad guy” singer loves to accessorize. Complete your outfits with a bucket hat that’s similar to ones the star has sported in the past (just with a wallet-friendly price of $12).

Sunglasses Hut

Prada Linea Rossa Sunglasses

When looking at the singer’s style, she seems to prefer more edgy and sport-centered looks much like these Prada sunglasses she’s previously been photographed in. It comes in a universal size with a wide-fit for added comfort.

Burberry

Burberry Check Silk Shorts

Just like Eilish, snag your own Burberry checkered set starting with these silk shorts that you can sport around the house or during wine nights with friends. Either way, you’ll be channeling one of the star’s favorite brands.

Burberry

Burberry Vintage Check Silk Pyjama Shirt

Complete the set with a matching silk checkered top that’s totally worth the splurge as it features the iconic Burberry print in a silky, lightweight material.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of Olivia Rodrigo’s ring trend, Barbie merch and the best platform boots.