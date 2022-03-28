Billie Eilish Wore This Budget-Friendly Skin Foundation to the Oscars: Here’s Where You Can Buy it Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want to re-create Billie Eilish’s red-carpet glam? The 20-year-old singer brought her signature baggy style to the 2022 Oscars on Sunday (March 27), this time in a custom ruffled Gucci dress, her hair in a jet-black flipped bob, and a bunch of budget-friendly foundation and other beauty products that you can buy online.

Eilish’s makeup artist, Rob Rumsey, created her Oscars look with Charlotte Tilbury beauty products — most of which are priced under $50, including the Magic Away Concealer ($32), Beautiful Skin Foundation ($44), Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir ($40), and this $29 Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara.

Eilish also used the Nudegasm Face Palette ($75), the cult-favorite Magic Cream Light ($100) and Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum ($68).

The Los Angeles native, who took home the best original song Oscar for her 007 song “No Time to Die,” performed a chilling rendition of the film’s title track with her brother and co-writer, Finneas. Sunday’s Oscar win makes Eilish the second-youngest winner in the best original song category and the youngest artist to win an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy for the same song.

The Oscar also puts her one step closer to potentially becoming an EGOT winner. Although the singer-songwriter has never expressed interest in writing or starring in musicals, she’s a Tony Award away from joining other musical EGOT winners such as John Legend and Rita Moreno.

As far as makeup goes, Eilish wasn’t the only Oscar winner getting glammed up in Charlotte Tilbury. Ariana DeBose and Jessica Chastain debuted the limited-edition Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter ($40) on the red carpet, which drops on March 31. DeBose also achieved her winged eyeliner look with the brand’s Hollywood Flawless Filter & Feline Flick Eyeliner ($32).

Charlotte Tilbury products are available through the company’s website, in addition to Sephora, Nordstrom and Amazon. Click the links below to purchase some of the beauty must-haves worn on the Oscars red carpet.

