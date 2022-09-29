2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to Watch on TV & Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s that time of year again! The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are back to celebrate some of the brightest stars in Latin Music.

Hosted by actors Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo, this year’s star-studded show will be held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and will air on Telemundo and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

Performers include Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Calibre 50, Maluma, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Chayanne, Elvis Crespo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, Pepe Aguilar, Pablo López, Alejandra Guzmán and Ángela Aguilar.

Ana Jurka, Becky G, Andrés Cantor, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Klitbo,Carmen Villalobos, Lourdes Stephen, Eduardo Yáñez, Alan Ramírez y Walo Silvas and Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga are among this year’s presenters.

The first-ever Billboard Legend Award will be presented to José Feliciano, Aguilera will receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, Raphael will be honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Billboard Hall of Fame Award will go to Nicky Jams.

Bad Bunny tops the list of 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards finalists with 23 nods in 13 categories including Hot Latin Songs artist of the year and top Latin album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti. Karol G came in second place with 15 entries across 11 categories.

Read on for ways to watch and stream the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on TV or online, with and without cable.

How to Watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Telemundo and Peacock. Pre-show coverage begins at 7 p.m ET/4 p.m. PT.

If you have cable or satellite, Telemundo is likely already in your channel lineup. For viewers who don’t have cable can stream the Billboard Latin Music Awards can Telemundo on platforms such as Hulu, Direct TV Stream, Fubo and Sling TV.

Join Direct TV Stream or Fubo and receive a free trial for up to a week, so that you can stream the Billboard Latin Music Awards and more without paying anything upfront.

As for Peacock Premium, it’s currently discounted to just $1.99 a month (regular $4.99/month) for a full year, or $19.99 for the annual plan. This special offer ends on Friday (Sept. 30).

Watching the show from outside the U.S.? You can access Telemundo, Peacock along with other networks and streaming platforms on ExpressVPN.

Peacock Premium $1.99/month (for 12 months) $4.99/month Buy Now 1

Peacock Premium gives you access thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals, live sports and events, daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid’s shows and movies, Spanish-language series, and live sporting events (including Premier League, WWE and Sunday Night Football). Want to stream commercial free? Upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 a month.

Some of the show currently streaming on Peacock include, Vampire Academy, The Resort, LoveIsland USA, One of Us is Lying, Angelyne, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, The End if Nye, Last Light, Vigil, Saved by the Bell, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls and Days of Our Lives. Peacock features curated content for Hispanic Heritage Month which includes The Culture Is: Latina, Jenny Rivera: Mariposa de barrio and Telemundo exclusive like Jose Feliciano: Behind the Guitar, 'Til Jail Do Us Part, Top Chef VIP, Celia and El senor de los cielos.