Biggest Music Tours & Festivals of 2023: How to Get Tickets to Madonna, SZA, Blink-182 & More

Your favorite artists are ready to hit the road! After two years of rescheduled, postponed or canceled tours and concerts, music fans can rejoice in knowing that live shows are back in full swing.

Madonna, SZA, Blink-182, Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are just a small portion of acts heading on tour in 2023. And the list keeps growing.

Below, find a roster of more than 25 of the year’s most-anticipated concerts, tours and music festivals. We’ll be updating this story regularly, so be sure to check back for new dates and ticket information.

From A-Z: A List of Must-See Music Tours (Updating)

Anita Baker performs in concert at The Austin Music Hall on February 12, 2010 in Austin, Texas. Jay West/WireImage

Anita Baker — The music legend is hitting the road for her first tour in decades joined by Babyface. The tour kicks off on Feb. 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Ari Lennox – The Age/Sex/Location tour kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26. Get tickets here.

Billy Joel — Before he joins Stevie Nicks for a co-headlining tour, Billy Joel has solo shows scheduled at the Hard Rock Live in Florida, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Get tickets to Joel’s solo concerts here and here. Click here for tickets to the tour with Stevie Nicks.

Blink 182 – The band’s tour start March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. Get tickets here.

Bruce Springsteen – Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour launches on Feb. 1 at the Amelia Arena in Tampa, Fla. Get tickets here.

Chris Stapleton – The country star’s tour starts on March 16 at the Houston Rodeo. Get tickets here.

Depeche Mode – The English band’s Memento Mori tour launches on May 18. Get tickets here.

Ed Sheeran – Ed Sheeran’s “Mathematics” tour makes its way to North America in May. Get tickets below.

Foo Fighters – The Foo Fighters will hit the road this summer. Get tickets here.

Harry Styles – In March, Harry Styles will perform a string of shows rescheduled from last year’s Love On Tour. Get tickets here and here.

Janet Jackson – The “Together Again” tour starts April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. Get tickets here.

Lizzo – The Special tour resumes overseas in February and returns to the U.S. in April. Get tickets here.

Luke Combs – The country star’s tour launches on March 25. Get tickets here.

Madonna – The highly-anticipated Celebration Tour kicks off in July. Tickets went on sale Friday and another batch of presale passes will be released via Ticketmaster on Monday (Jan. 23). Get tickets for select dates below.

New Edition – The group’s Legacy tour, featuring Keith Sweat and Guy, begins on March 9. Get tickets here.

From left: Taylor York, Zac Farro and Hayley Williams of Paramore photographed on November 4, 2022 at St. Rocco’s in Brooklyn, NY. Meredith Jenks

Paramore – The pop-punk band scheduled to perform at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on Feb. 6 and the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest on Feb. 9. Get tickets to see Paramore live here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Red Hot Chilli Peppers tour, featuring Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Strokes St. Vincent and more, starts March 29 in Vancouver. Get tickets here.

Santana – The band’s upcoming tour dates includes a performance at the House of Blues Las Vegas on Jan. 25. Get tickets to see Santana here.

Shania Twain – The country legend launches her tour at the Tortuga Music Festival in March. Get tickets to the Queen of Me tour here.

SZA – The S.O.S. tour starts on Feb. 21 in Chicago. Get tickets here.

Taylor Swift – The Eras tour, featuring Paramore and Gayle, officially kicks off on March 17. Get tickets here.

Wizkid — The North American leg of Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego tour launches in March. Get tickets here.

Zac Brown Band – Zac Brown & Co.’s 2023 tour dates include the Houston Rodeo on March 5. Get tickets here.

2023 Music Festivals: Where to Get Tickets

A general view of atmosphere during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. Daniel Leist/GI for Coachella

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival — April 14-16 & April 20-23; Get tickets here.

Bonnaroo Music Festival — June. 15-18. Get tickets here.

Rolling Loud — March 3-5 (California); Jul 21-23 (Miami). Get tickets here.

SXSW — Mach 10-19 in Austin, Texas. Click here to register for tickets.