Big Ten College Football: How to Watch Games Without Cable on Sling TV

The 2023 college season is finally here! Current students, alumni and sports fans alike can look forward to rooting for their favorite teams in the Big Ten conference, whether you’re heading to a game or planning to tune in to live TV coverage. Even if you’re a cord-cutter, there are still streaming options available to keep you plugged in and connected to all the action that happens on the football field.

Our suggestion: Check out Sling TV, which lets you livestream the games online and has affordable plan options to choose from.

The Big Ten is split into two divisions — East and West — and there are 14 teams in the conference: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten 2023 kickoff will take place Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. ET with Nebraska vs. Minnesota. Other games to look forward to in week one (with some teams facing inter-conference opponents): Central Michigan vs. Michigan State, East Carolina vs. Michigan, Utah State vs. Iowa, Fresno State vs. Purdue, Ohio State vs. Indiana, Buffalo vs. Wisconsin, Towson vs. Maryland, West Virginia vs. Penn State, Toledo vs. Illinois and Northwestern vs. Rutgers.

To check out the full Big Ten college football schedule, click here.

Keep reading to learn how to watch Big Ten college football games without cable.

How to Watch Big Ten College Football Without Cable

The 2023 Big Ten football season will be aired across a variety of cable channels including FOX, FS1, BTN, CBS and NBC. Viewers with cable can tune in for free — just check your network provider’s channel guide to see where the games are being broadcast. If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to rely on streaming options to livestream Big Ten college football games.

Sling TV is currently offering a promo where you can get the first month for $20 (regularly $40). Plus, for access to Big Ten Network, add Sports Extra for only $11 more. The subscription includes at least 31 network channels, including Fox and FS1, so you can use Sling to livestream the games online.

Sling TV $20 $40 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The streamer also offers DVR access that will allow you to record Big Ten games to watch on demand later. Choose between the Blue package, the Orange package or combine both and get access to more than 60 channels, DVR and the ability to stream on up to three devices at once. Sling even has an additional promo that gives you five months of the Orange and Blue packages, as well as Sports Extra, for $76 off. The promo includes sports channels like NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, Pac 12, Big Ten and Longhorn Networks.