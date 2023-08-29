Did Fans Track Down Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Tumbler? Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Does Beyoncé shop at Amazon? Queen Bey teamed with the retail giant to release Renaissance Tour merch, but fans have apparently spotted another item from Amazon after the “Cozy” singer shared photos from her concert in Phoenix over the weekend.

The photo gallery includes a snapshot of Beyoncé backstage sipping water from a tumbler and it looks like they BeyHive may have found the same one online — and an affordable dupe.

Although some BeyHive members in her Instagram comments confused the water bottle with a similar version from the same brand, an eagle-eyed fan appears to have tracked down the exact same tumbler that Bey used. The fan shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter).

The Contigo Autoclose Shake & Go Tumbler is sold out at Amazon, but it’s currently available online at Walmart. You can also grab a similar option from the same brand at Amazon for $11.

The Autoclose Shake & Go Tumbler has a double-wall, shatter-resistant plastic body with a removable straw and “trap door” under lid that’s designed for “clean and easy shaking and mixing,” per the product description. The tumbler is perfect for iced tea, coffee, water and other beverages and promises no leaks or spills. Some of the customer reviews pointed out at the Autoclose Tumbler is “perfect for travel” and fits easily in a cup holder. It’s available in clear/monaco and scuba blue with bubblegum pink.

The Shake & Go Fit Mixer Bottle from Cantigo retails for $11. According to its product description, the plastic bottle features a “unique” rounded-bottom design with a weighted shaker ball engineered to reduce clumps and build up, making it easier to mix up your protein drinks and shakes. It can also be used for water, of course, and other beverages.

The leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bottle, which is available in 20 ounce and 28-ounce designs, has volume markings on the side for easy measurement and a convenient, carry-and-go handle. The lid is available in black and Carolina blue and customer reviews point out that the bottle is “sturdy” with “no leaks” and “great for protein shakes.”

Beyoncé hasn’t officially endorsed or confirmed the Contigo connection, but a co-sign from Queen Bey goes a long way. Makeup artist Patrick Starr cant certainly attest to that fact — his One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Matte Waterproof Setting Spray sold out after she used it on tour earlier this month (it’s now back in stock at Sephora).

Speaking of which, the Renaissance Tour makes its way to Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Wednesday (Aug. 30) followed by three nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. starting on Sept. 1. Click here for tickets.