Beyoncé & Amazon Just Dropped Exclusive Renaissance Tour Merch — Shop It Now

Attention, BeyHive! Beyoncé and Amazon Music just dropped an exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch collection you can shop now. The collaboration is available on Amazon and features two T-shirts, a pullover, sweatpants and more. Whether you have seen her, plan to or weren’t able to snag Renaissance tour tickets this time around, this collection is for you!

On Wednesday (June 28), Amazon Music tweeted to officially announce the collaboration and teased what merchandise fans can snag. And yes, you can pair it with your disco cowboy hats!

“Renaissance World Tour exclusive online collection / Drop 1.0 / Amazon Music x Beyoncé,” the tweet read, with the “1.0” potentially hinting at more to come.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR EXCLUSIVE ONLINE COLLECTION / DROP 1.0 / AMAZON MUSIC X BEYONCÉ 🪩🐝 #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR ➡️ https://t.co/qFcrJ5FKj6 pic.twitter.com/V97awCzPbX — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) June 28, 2023

Keep reading to shop some of the collection below.

Beyoncé Renaissance T-Shirt $40.00

Sport the iconic image of Beyoncé riding a silver horse, but in T-shirt form. This exclusive shirt not only comes with the close-up photo from the tour, but is made from a soft cotton material.

Beyoncé Billboard Crewneck $80.00

For the days you need extra coverage, Beyoncé will be there to swaddle you in warmth in the form of this pullover. It features a billboard image of her lowered down onto a shimmering horse, wearing her classic disco cowboy hat. Plus, the black pullover will pair nicely with jeans or the matching sweatpants.

Beyoncé Renassiance Sweatpants $75.00

Sundays won’t feel as scary in these cozy Renaissance Tour sweatpants, which feature the tour name along the side and three pockets to put your phone, keys and more.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best band T-shirts, varsity jackets and bucket hats.