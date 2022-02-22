Beyoncé Sizzles in Ivy Park Latex Leggings: Here’s How You Can Get Sold-Out Ivy Heart Gear

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beyoncé gave fans a peek into her sweet Valentine’s Day. Queen Bey shared a belated Instagram post on Monday (Feb. 21), where she posed in two different looks from her recently released Ivy Heart collection.

The mother of three sizzled in a monochromatic Ivy Park turtleneck sweater and skintight pants from the Ivy Heart collection, paired with a Cherry Knuckleduster Clutch from Undercover.

Bey posed in a cropped, high-neck sweater from Ivy Park (that appears to be customized in the back with a heart-shaped cutout) and skintight faux-latex straight leg pants. The cropped sweater is sold out on the Adidas website, but you can purchase it at other retailers such as ASOS and StockX.

The latex pants are still available (also in plus sizes) at Adidas.com along with other best-sellers like the allover print tights ($75), oversized fanny pack ($90), faux latex dress ($120), printed faux fur clutch ($50), sequined duster ($300) and a selection of tracksuits hoodies, socks, sneakers and the Ivy Park red slides ($50).

Buy: adidas x Ivy Park Cropped High Neck Sweater ($75)

Buy: adidas x Ivy Park Faux Latex Straight Leg Pants ($130)

In another photo, Bey kicked back on a private jet while wearing an Ivy Heart Three-Stripe Hood matching sweat pants ($95) and Savage Shoes ($180). Ivy Heart is also available at Nordstrom.

Beyoncé’s Ivy Heart collection debuted online on Feb. 9 and in select Adidas stores the following day.