Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park x Adidas Collection Is Here: Shop What’s Still in Stock

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Queen Bey season is in full effect. Beyoncé‘s summery “Ivytopia” collection arrived online on July 21 and in select stores the following day.

The new collection is the latest installment of the Ivy Park x Adidas series, which debuted in 2020. Like with other Ivy Park drops, details about the new collection were initially scarce. Nonetheless, fans were buzzing with excitement and remarking on the double-whammy of new Beyoncé music and new Ivy Park. The super star announced the arrival of a new Ivy Park x Adidas collection via the official Ivy Park social media pages on July 7.

“Damn, we getting fed this month,” one Instagram user commented at the time.

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Take all my money,” another user proclaimed.

Ivytopia follows Ivy Heart as the second Ivy Park x Adidas drop of 2022 and includes adults and kids sizes. The teaser trailer for the new collection features shots of vibrant flowers, moss-covered rocks, and futuristic furniture.

Ivytopia is the latest development in what has been a whirlwind summer for the “Be Alive” singer. On June 20, she released “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance. Since its release, “Break My Soul” has thus far peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and become the first song this century to debut in the Top 10 of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

While “Break My Soul,” which is Queen Bey’s 20th top 10 hit, has yet to receive a music video, Beyoncé has revealed the album artwork for Renaissance. The luxurious album cover features the star in a silver chest piece, perched atop a glowing holographic disco horse. Renaissance, Beyoncé first solo studio outing since 2016’s Lemonade, is out July 29.

The Ivytopia collection is available at Adidas and other retailers like Nordstrom and ASOS. Shop some of the best-sellers from the collection below.

Adidas

Ivy Park Sun Hat $50 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Biker Shorts $55 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Biker Shorts (Plus Size) $55 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park One-Piece Swimsuit (Plus Size) $85 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park One-Piece Swimsuit $85 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Printed Organza Jacket $150 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Printed Tights $85 Buy Now 1

(Matching sports bra $65)

Adidas

Ivy Park Skirt $85 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Tricot Mesh Bodysuit $120 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Swim Shorts $55 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park All Gender Mesh Tank $65 Buy Now 1

Adidas

Ivy Park Metallic Bikini Top $55 Buy Now 1

Adidas