Beyoncé Invests in Lemon-Flavored Water Brand: ‘It Was an Easy Decision’

Beyoncé wants you to stay hydrated, and if anyone knows about the power of lemons, it’s Mrs. Carter.

The multiplatinum-selling superstar became a key investor in the Atlanta-based flavored water brand Lemon Perfect, the company announced last week.

“I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” Beyoncé shared in a statement on the Lemon Perfect website. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Lemon Perfect received $31 million from a network of investors across food and beverage, media, music, sports and entertainment, with Beyoncé headlining the list. The massive, multimillion-dollar investment raises Lemon Perfect’s total funding to $42.2 million and total valuation to more than $100 million in less than three years.

“Lemon Perfect is quickly taking significant market share from the leading brands in the enhanced water category by offering a better-for-you, better-tasting product that’s resonating broadly with the American consumer,” noted Lemon Perfect founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. “We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family. She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”

The hydrating, flavored lemon water is powered by organic lemons and packed with electrolytes from potassium and vitamin C. The water contains no sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners and it comes in a handful of different flavors including Just Lemon, Dragon Fruit Mango, Peach Raspberry and Kiwi Star Fruit.

Lemon Perfect is available at major retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Vitamin Shoppe and through the company’s website.

