Beyoncé Stuns in Shimmering Diamond Cutout Jeans: Shop the Look Now

Beyoncé knows how to make a fashion statement, and her latest is no exception. While taking a short break during her Renaissance World Tour, the artist showed off an elevated casual look during a stop in Paris, France — and she did not disappoint.

She took to Instagram to show off her dazzling outfit on Thursday (June 29), which left followers (and us) floored. The two-piece set was a matching denim-on-denim look featuring a cropped light-wash blazer jacket detailed with crystals and matching jeans decorated with cutout knees and matching crystals.

We did the digging and discovered where you can snag a pair of your own crystal denim jeans just like Beyoncé’s — which would also pair nicely with a disco cowboy hat, if you still need an outfit for the tour. Don’t wait too long though as the sizes are quickly selling out.

Keep reading to shop the look and similar styles below.

FWD

Area Crystal Slit Pant $795 Buy Now 1

Channel your inner-Beyoncé with these chic Area denim jeans featuring crystal cutouts that will redefine what it means to wear ripped jeans. The design is made with five pockets, a straight leg fit and comes with a cotton material detailed with contrast yellow stitching that’ll hug your body with limited stretch.

You can snag the same pair here from Ssense!

Saks Off Fifth

Area Crystal-Embellished Wide Leg Jeans $795 Buy Now 1

If you prefer a wider leg, then Area created the same pair in a wide-leg style that’ll provide a more open feel in the leg area. It comes with the same crystal embellished cutouts around the knees and the cute heart-shaped seam in the back.

Lane201

Light Wash Rhinestone Jeans $88 Buy Now 1

We also found a similar version of the cutout jeans that’s more wallet-friendly and features multiple cutouts around the legs that are topped off with rhinestones. The material is a light wash denim you can sport in the summer and spring paired with a soft 100% cotton material for extra comfort.

Embellished Cropped Denim Blazer $497 $995 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Complete your look with this crystal cropped denim blazer by Area. It comes with a fringe trim made from diamond crystals and a blazer fitted top to keep things classy and elevated. And did we mention it’s 50% off?

You can snag the same blazer here from Neiman Marcus!

My Theresa

Cotton Denim Mini Skirt with Crystals $516 $795 35% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For two different looks grab this crystal hemmed denim mini skirt, which will add sparkle to your everyday casual outfits. It comes in a mini length with a light wash cotton material you can pair with the blazer above or a cropped corset top.

Amazon

Verdusa Rhinestone Fringe Crop Denim Jacket $48.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For an under $50 pick, this Amazon denim jacket comes with a similar look featuring a cropped relaxed fit topped with rhinestone fringe, which will add some shimmery flare.

