Taraji P. Henson returns as host of the 2022 BET Awards airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. ET.

Doja Cat is this year’s front-runner with six nominations. Ari Lennox and Drake are close behind with four nods each. Other nominees include Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye, Lil Baby, City Girls, Chlöe, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Jasmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic.

See below for ways to watch the 2022 BET Awards online, and other details about the ceremony.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards on TV

The BET Awards air on Sunday (June 26) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET and simulcast on BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards Online for Free

While there isn’t a direct way to watch the BET Awards for free online, if you don’t have cable, your best bet would be to sign up for a streaming service that offers live TV such as Direct TV Stream, Philo, fuboTV or SlingTV. Hulu + Live TV offers live television as well but no free trial.

Who is Performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

The show will feature performances from Lil Wayne, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more.

Big Freedia, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Tisha Campbell, Will Packer, Crystal Hayslett, Tamar Braxton and Terrence J are among the presenters.

MC Lyte returns as the ceremony’s announcer, and DJ Diamond Kuts returns as the house DJ.

The BET Awards pre-show, hosted by Terrence J., will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will feature performances from Saucy Santana and Victoria Monet. Affion Crockett will host the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.

Who will be honored at the 2022 BET Awards?

The 2022 BET Awards will honor Sean “Diddy” Combs with this year’s lifetime achievement award. Additionally, the music mogul will take the stage for a star-studded performance tribute celebrating his musical legacy as a producer and artist.

The performance will feature Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City.