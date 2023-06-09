Gamer Savings: Where to Score the Best Xbox Console Deals Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon‘s Gaming Week may be over, but that doesn’t mean that deals have ended — especially for Xbox fans. Right now, you can score bundled deals on Xbox consoles to keep you plugged in and playing your favorite video games (including Super Mario Bros.).

Walmart and Amazon are currently discounting various console and offering bundles that’ll save you cash and get you plugged in to the latest games (you can also check out Game Stop for possible deals). Whether you’re looking to play action-packed games or more story-centered ones, we’ve got the Xbox consoles to pair with your over-ear headphones and video cameras (looking at you e-sport commentators and vloggers).

See below to snag some savings on some of the best Xbox console deals from Amazon and Walmart we rounded up. And for more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best iPad deals, portable phone chargers and studio headphones.

Amazon

Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle $298.99

The Xbox Series S is currently available for less than $300 and doesn’t just includes the console and controller, but Fortnite and Rocket League! To sweeten the deal you’ll also receive 1,000 V-bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits.

Walmart

Xbox Series S – 512GB SSD Console + Xbox Wireless Controller $289.99 $329.99 12% off

If you prefer playing multiplayer games — or just want an extra controller handy, the you may want to consider the this bundle for $40 off. You’ll receive two controllers, 10GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD for saving and storing all your downloads and game progress.

Amazon

Xbox Series X – Diablo IV Bundle $559.99

This splurge-worthy pick features the latest Xbox Series X paired with the highly-anticipated Diablo IV game. The game is rated Mature, but for a more kid-friendly bundle you can opt for the Forza Horizon 5 bundle, which is rated E for everyone. You’ll get 1TB of storage space and the upgraded system that includes 12 teraflops of graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD and access to 4K gaming.