The Best Wired Headphones for Music & More

Wired headphones are back! Not that they ever truly left, but with so many wireless headphones and earbuds flooding the market, it’s not always easy to go against the grain.

For the rebellious, nostalgia-loving techies who would trade the convenience of Bluetooth for the comfort of being tethered to a preferred listening device, we rounded up some of the best wired headphones that you can buy online. The headphones below are great for personal listening sessions, but they’re also useful for listening to podcasts or watching movies, TV and music videos from your smart phone, laptop, notebook or tablet. Below, find a list of eight of the best wired headphones in over ear designs and wired earbuds.

Exceptional sound at a great price. These Phillips SHP9600 Hi-Fi Wired Headphones serve up a blend of quality and comfort. Outfitted with finely tuned 50mm drivers, these open-back, over-ear headphones deliver powerful sound and exception bass making them perfect for immersing yourself in your favorite songs. The headphones include a detachable cable that measures three meters long.

Buy: $84.99 at Amazon.com.

With its attractive contemporary design, Sennheiser’s HD 559 wired headphones offer an optimal mix of performance and durability. The HD 500 series headphones features Sennheiser’s proprietary transducer technology, which includes the “Ergonomic acoustic refinement” (E.A.R.) design that delivers sound directly to your ears. A detachable 3m cable with a 6.3-mm plug are included with the headphones.

Buy: $99 at Sennheiser.com.

You can’t miss with Sony. The MDR-1AM2 wired headphones deliver studio-quality, full-precision sound and high-resolution audio. Couple that with a lightweight design and soft cushioned earpads to listen to music, watch movies and more for hours on end. Want an even cheaper option? Check out these MDR ZX11ONC Over-Ear Headphones ($39.99) but if you’re willing to go even pricier, try Sony’s MDR-Z1R Signature Series Premium Over Ear Headphones ($1,700).

Buy: $248 on Amazon.com.

You may have spotted Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wearing Audio Technica headphones on And Just Like That. Equipped with a detachable cable and comfortable ear cushions, the Audio Technica’s M50X wired headphones offer fantastic sound clarity (throughout an extended frequency range) with deep, accurate bass response, and superb sound isolation.

Buy: $130 on Amazon.com.

These artfully designed, wired headphones are similar to options from Sony and Sennheiser, Available in black and white (pictured), Denon’s AH0D-1200 headphones feature an ergonomic construction with memory foam ear cups with a faux leather headband, 50mm drivers and a 5-40,00 Hz frequency response. And if you need more convincing, they’re currently on sale for $99 (regular $150).

Buy: $99.99 at Denon.com.

If you’re looking for something ultra–cheap, you can get a decent pair of JVC wired headphones for just $15. These headphones are also good for kids since they’re so affordable. Looking for another budget-friendly alternative at the same price point? Test out these JLab Audio Studio Wired On-Ear Headphones ($15.99).

Buy: $14.99 at Amazon.com.

Skullcandy’s Riff Wired On-Ear Headphones won’t break your budget, and they come highly recommended according to hundreds of customer reviews. No need to worry about charging of course, the wired headphones are compatible with any device with a 3.5mm audio jack. Lightweight with ultra-soft, padded ear cups, these headphones great for extended listening sessions. And the foldable design means that they’re perfect for traveling. There’ also a one-touch option that lets you switch from listening to music to answering the phone and you can get them in several colors including black, blue and green.

Buy: $21.99 at Walmart.com.

We didn’t forget about wired earbuds! Wireless earbuds are a life saver — especially when your Bluetooth buds get lost or loose battery power before you can charge them. Apple Earpods are some of the hottest wired earbuds for under $20. If you’re not interested in Apple, check out these Sony Wired Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones, the Phillips Wired Earbuds ($20), or 1More Triple Driver Wired In-Ear Headphones ($79.99).

Buy: $17.37 at Amazon.com.