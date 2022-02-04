The Best Winter Olympics Gear to Buy Online

Team USA enters the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are here! The opening ceremony officially kicked off at Beijing’s National Plaza on Friday (Feb. 4) morning, and will air at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

To celebrate the Olympics, we collected a list of the coolest, cutest and coziest gear that you can buy to show your support for Team USA. From jackets to jerseys, beanies and more, see below for a roster of fashionable apparel from Ralph Lauren, Skims and other brands.

This Team USA striped wool beanie is an official piece from Ralph Lauren’s 2022 Team USA Collection. The one-size-fits-all beanie features the Ralph Lauren’s signature embroidered pony imprint and an official patch of the U.S. Olympics Team. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, check out this flag beanie from W Republic ($15).

Team USA Olympics Capsule Flag Socks

Kick back and cheer on Team USA in a cozy pair of flag socks from Skims. The quarter length, cotton crew socks feature a seamed toe and ribbed knit cuff with a cushioned sole. The socks are available in white, blue, sienna, heather gray.

Keep your hands warm with a pair of Team USA Gloves (they match the beanie). They’re touchscreen, so you won’t have to worry about taking them off to use your phone. The gloves are available in sizes S-XXL. Also in the Polo collection are these Team USA Closing Ceremony Gloves ($145).

Available in XS-XL, this quarter-zip pullover is a perfect loungewear piece to sport while you watch figure skating, snowboarding or other Winter Olympics games. The jacket is made with recycled polyester and recycled nylon. Complete the look with a Team USA T-shirt and Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Jogger Pants ($168).

Show your love your Team USA while relaxing in these fleece joggers by Ralph Lauren. The joggers feature a patriotic design palette of red, white, and blue, along with the brand’s signature embroidered pony and official U.S. Olympic Team logo patch.

Oversized jerseys are back on trend! Cheer on the Winter Games athletes in this Team USA Hockey Collection Jersey from Nike. It’s a machine washable, polyester jersey that features an embroidered tackle twill applique on the front and mesh inserts along the underarms and sides. The jersey comes in blue, navy or white, and is available in men’s and women’s sizes ranging from S-2XL.

This comfy coat from Nike is part of the officially licensed gear found in the Team USA shop. The Medal Stand Full-Zip Jacket has two front pockets, a high collar and Team USA embroidery on the chest. The jacket is available in S-2X.

This stretchy knit bralette happens to be one of the hottest pieces in the Skims Team USA collection. It’s sold out in XS-M sizes, but still available in sizes ranging from L-5X. The bralette has a double scoop neckline and Team USA embroidered on the front. It’ll pair nicely with the Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Jogger ($98) from Skims. The collection also includes a rib scoop tank ($38) and ribbed sleep leggings ($62).

Made from recycled polyester, this snug-fitting jacket combines soft French Terry with insulated woven panels to help keep you warm. The Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Hybrid Jacket is one of the more popular items in the Polo collection, so don’t be surprised if they sell out soon. If so, this hybrid pullover jacket is a great alternative ($198).

Similar to the stylish Closing Ceremony Down Jacket or the Opening Ceremony Anorak, Ralph Lauren’s The USA Glacier Down Jacket is great for extreme winter weather. It’s made from recycled polyester, nylon and a downlike blend that’s perfect for braving the cold. Complete the look with a Team USA Fleece Pullover and Team USA Closing Ceremony Pants.

