Thousands of People Are Using a $30 Weighted Heating Pad to Help Relieve Aches & Cramps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Much has been written about the benefits of a weighted blanket, which millions of people swear by to help them fall asleep each night. But the bulky blankets can get understandably heavy, and a thick, full-sized covering doesn’t always feel the most comfortable in the balmy summer months.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Fortunately, we’ve found a great weighted blanket alternative on Amazon, with a number of companies introducing weighted heating pads. As the name suggests, a weighted heating pad uses pressure and heat to help ease cramps, muscle soreness, tension and stress.

This one, from the wellness brand OCOTRO, is one of the best-reviewed weighted heating pads online, with more than 70% of users giving it a full, five-star review. At just $27.99 right now, it’s an easy pick up to help with stress relief and recovery.

Amazon

Weighted Heating Pad for Back Pain Relief $27.99 $29.99 7% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The pad weighs just over 2 pounds, with tiny weighted beads set inside 32 “grid pockets.” Because the beads are stitched into individual grids, the weight is evenly distributed throughout the pad, with no worries about any beads sliding around.

Four different temperature settings let you adjust the heat to your desired level, with a range of 95 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Measuring 12 x 24 inches (about the size of a hand towel), this heat pad is easy to use and lets you wrap it around your legs and shoulders, or set it on your waist and back. The plush microfiber material is soft and cozy, while staying super breathable; it’s machine-washable too.

This set gets you the weighted heat pad and a seven-foot-long power cord with an attached remote control to adjust settings. Built-in safety settings prevent overheating, and the heating pad will automatically shut off after two hours (most reviewers say they use it for 15-20 minutes at a time).

If you’re looking for a way to ease muscle tension, back aches, cramps, bloating or just everyday stress, you’ll want to try a weighted heating pad. An Amazon deal gets you this best-selling weighted heat pad for just $27.99 right now. See full details here.