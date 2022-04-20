The Best Weed Accessories for Stoners Everywhere: Bongs, Rolling Papers & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s 4/20! To help pot lovers get the celebration started, we rounded up a list of weed accessories that need to be in your collection. And if you’re not so much into cannabis, you can use this list as a gift guide for the weed smoker in your life.

From air fresheners to ash trays and everything in between, see below for a list of 11 of the best weed accessories designed for stoners everywhere. For more 4/20 content, check out our list of musician-backed CBD and THC brands.

Brock Boheme Flask Blunt Holder Case $19.98 Buy Now 1

Looking for a cool way to organize your joints? The 420 Flask Blunt Holder Case holds five cones or blunts measuring 3.26-inches each. Slip the 420 Flask in you’re a coat, blazer, pants pocket clutch purse or backpack for a discreet way to keep your pre-rolls close by.

Alien Smoking Ash Tray $10.38 $12.40 16% OFF Buy Now 1

This awesome little ashtray will make a nice gift, and a great novelty piece to show off at your next smoke session. The Alien Smoking Ash Tray from Fantasy Gifts measures 4 inches and it can be mounted on a dashboard, table or another flat surface (with double-sided tape).

Rock Legend Jimi Love Water Bong $69.99 $99.99 30% OFF Buy Now 1

A bong for smokers and music lovers! The Rock Legends Jimi Loves Water Pipe from Daily High Club is a 12-inch bong made from high-quality borosilicate glass with black glass accents on the mouthpiece and bowl and a traditional beaker design. You can also find cool designs at Smoke Cartel like this Heart-Shaped Glass Bong ($69.95), a Psychedelic Pineapple Beaker Bong ($115), the Piecemaker Unicorn Bong ($59) and this One-Fingered Salute Ceramic Water Pipe ($35).

Smoke Trap Personal Air Filter $21.99 Buy Now 1

A personal air fresher keeps things from getting too smoky. Good for indoor and outdoor use, the Smoke Trap has a comfortable rubber mouthpiece and an activated carbon filter to eliminate smoke and most importantly: smell. Smoke Trap is also eco-friendly as it comes with a removeable filter. Hitting the road soon? Be sure to bring your travel-size Smoke Buddy personal air filter ($18).

Smell-Proof Storage Bag $39.99 Buy Now 1

A great weed-storing options for minimalists, this smell-proof storage bag is made from heavy-duty and durable polyester and padded with eight layers of activated carbon, so odors don’t escape. The stylish bag, measuring 5.50 x 4.25 x 8.25 inches, comes with a 7.9-ounce storage jar, a 4.5-inch storage tube, a tray, resealable zip lock bag and more.

BAMBOX Stash Box with Rolling Tray $29.99 Buy Now 1

Investing in a storage box is another way to keep your smoking accessories in one place. This wooden stash box from Bambox has a rolling tray, smell-proof containers and a black card to help you roll up.

Weed Crew Socks $4.20 $8 48% OFF Buy Now 1

Crew socks aren’t essential for weed smoking, but there’s nothing wrong with upgrading your sock drawer — and they’re on sale for $4.20. They also match nicely with this marijuana leaf bucket hat.

Blunteffects 100% Concentrated Air Freshener $17.99 Buy Now 1

Replace the lingering smell of weed smoke and fill the space with a fragrance instead. Blunt Effects Air are 100% concentrated oil-based air-fresheners. The set comes with five different fragrances, but if you don’t want spray, Blunt Effects also makes incense.

Cali Crusher OG Grinder $32.99 Buy Now 1

Available in a range of colors including purple, green, red, blue, gold, silver and black, the 4-piece OG Slick Non-Stick Grinder by Cali Crusher features non-stick ceramic coating for a smooth grind and a neodymium magnetic top closure ensuring that everything is contained, and sharp teeth to easily shred through your herb. Want something cheaper? Try the Horns Bee Portable Grinder ($14.25).

Blazy Pink Rolling Cones $14.30 Buy Now 1

Roll up in style with these adorable rolling cones from Blazy Susan. The pack comes with 50 vegan and smooth, super thing burning cones.

El Primo Subscription Box $29.99 Buy Now 1

El Primo box is stuffed to the brim with awesome smoking supplies that stoners will love. The box contains over $100 worth of stuff including Daily High Club 10mm Trippy Clock Glass Bong/Dab Rig, Lit Club Stash Bag, Premium 10mm Male Glass Bowl, a custom BIC lighter, RAW Black King Size Slim Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, RAW Metal Ashtray, and a two-pack of Skunk Brand Terpene Infused Hemp Wraps. A monthly subscription is $29.99, but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can buy a box for $50.