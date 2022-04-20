The Best Weed Accessories for Stoners Everywhere: Bongs, Rolling Papers & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
It’s 4/20! To help pot lovers get the celebration started, we rounded up a list of weed accessories that need to be in your collection. And if you’re not so much into cannabis, you can use this list as a gift guide for the weed smoker in your life.
From air fresheners to ash trays and everything in between, see below for a list of 11 of the best weed accessories designed for stoners everywhere. For more 4/20 content, check out our list of musician-backed CBD and THC brands.
Looking for a cool way to organize your joints? The 420 Flask Blunt Holder Case holds five cones or blunts measuring 3.26-inches each. Slip the 420 Flask in you’re a coat, blazer, pants pocket clutch purse or backpack for a discreet way to keep your pre-rolls close by.
This awesome little ashtray will make a nice gift, and a great novelty piece to show off at your next smoke session. The Alien Smoking Ash Tray from Fantasy Gifts measures 4 inches and it can be mounted on a dashboard, table or another flat surface (with double-sided tape).
A bong for smokers and music lovers! The Rock Legends Jimi Loves Water Pipe from Daily High Club is a 12-inch bong made from high-quality borosilicate glass with black glass accents on the mouthpiece and bowl and a traditional beaker design. You can also find cool designs at Smoke Cartel like this Heart-Shaped Glass Bong ($69.95), a Psychedelic Pineapple Beaker Bong ($115), the Piecemaker Unicorn Bong ($59) and this One-Fingered Salute Ceramic Water Pipe ($35).
A personal air fresher keeps things from getting too smoky. Good for indoor and outdoor use, the Smoke Trap has a comfortable rubber mouthpiece and an activated carbon filter to eliminate smoke and most importantly: smell. Smoke Trap is also eco-friendly as it comes with a removeable filter. Hitting the road soon? Be sure to bring your travel-size Smoke Buddy personal air filter ($18).
A great weed-storing options for minimalists, this smell-proof storage bag is made from heavy-duty and durable polyester and padded with eight layers of activated carbon, so odors don’t escape. The stylish bag, measuring 5.50 x 4.25 x 8.25 inches, comes with a 7.9-ounce storage jar, a 4.5-inch storage tube, a tray, resealable zip lock bag and more.
Investing in a storage box is another way to keep your smoking accessories in one place. This wooden stash box from Bambox has a rolling tray, smell-proof containers and a black card to help you roll up.
Crew socks aren’t essential for weed smoking, but there’s nothing wrong with upgrading your sock drawer — and they’re on sale for $4.20. They also match nicely with this marijuana leaf bucket hat.
Replace the lingering smell of weed smoke and fill the space with a fragrance instead. Blunt Effects Air are 100% concentrated oil-based air-fresheners. The set comes with five different fragrances, but if you don’t want spray, Blunt Effects also makes incense.
Available in a range of colors including purple, green, red, blue, gold, silver and black, the 4-piece OG Slick Non-Stick Grinder by Cali Crusher features non-stick ceramic coating for a smooth grind and a neodymium magnetic top closure ensuring that everything is contained, and sharp teeth to easily shred through your herb. Want something cheaper? Try the Horns Bee Portable Grinder ($14.25).
Roll up in style with these adorable rolling cones from Blazy Susan. The pack comes with 50 vegan and smooth, super thing burning cones.
El Primo box is stuffed to the brim with awesome smoking supplies that stoners will love. The box contains over $100 worth of stuff including Daily High Club 10mm Trippy Clock Glass Bong/Dab Rig, Lit Club Stash Bag, Premium 10mm Male Glass Bowl, a custom BIC lighter, RAW Black King Size Slim Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, RAW Metal Ashtray, and a two-pack of Skunk Brand Terpene Infused Hemp Wraps. A monthly subscription is $29.99, but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can buy a box for $50.