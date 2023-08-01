Ulta’s 72-Hour Sale Has Arrived: Shop the 8 Best Beauty Deals Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ulta Beauty has given us an early Black Friday with a 72-hour sale going on now. Right now, you can score up to 50% off everything from refillable lipsticks, powder foundation, skincare essentials and even perfume.

The sale is going on until Thursday (Aug. 3) meaning these slashed prices won’t be around forever. Whether you’re looking to replace that empty tube of TikTok viral mascara or want to snag some new beauty products for a fraction of the price, this is your sign to do it.

Rather than scroll through the site looking for the best deals, we went through the bestselling products and gathered together a few of the best Ulta sales you can score.

Keep reading to shop our picks below.

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam $24.50 $35 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Get that sun-kissed glow without the sun damage thanks to Coco & Eve’s bronzing foam. The lightweight formula aims to glide onto your skin leaving behind a natural looking glow just in time for your beach getaway.

Morphe 9T Neutral Territory Artistry Palette $9.10 $13 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Whether you’re going out on the town or just meeting a friend for coffee, make sure you’re stocked up on all the neutral tones. Morphe’s eyeshadow palette is currently under $10 and comes with a mix of matte and glittery shades for you to mix and play with.

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask $21 $30 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Even you hair deserves some spa treatment and Olaplex’s hair mask is ready to give your strands a boost of hydration. Whether you have treated, damaged or dry hair, this formula will act as a drink of water resulting in strands that are more nourished than before.

IT Cosmetics Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush $18.20 $26 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a new brush? This foundation makeup brush is an Ulta exclusive and comes with a fluffy head, which will make blending and application as simple as a swipe of your wrist. Plus, it’s currently 30% off!

Stila One Step Correct Brightening & Correcting Primer $25.20 $36 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For a versatile tool, Stila’s primer will prep you skin through a formula created to even your skin tone and help you makeup stay in place all day long.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser $15.19 $18.99 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Upgrade your skincare routine with this gentle face cleanser. The ingredients are sensitive skin-friendly and feature a formula that’ll help nourish and hydrate those prone to dry skin.

KIKO Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss $9.10 $13 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Glossy lips are just a click away! KIKO Milano’s lipgloss is a bestselling pick that comes in a variety of colors you can stock up on — especially since it’s under $10 right now. Plus, the ingredients will not only add subtle color to your lips, but will help keep them moisturized, too.

“VACATION” by Vacation Eau de Toilette $39 $60 35% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Reviewers are obsessed with the Vacation perfume as it currently sits at a 4.4 rating and has notes that’ll have you living that summer vibe all year long. Both you and those who catch a whiff of this intoxicating fragrance will smell scents of coconut, banana, pineapple and orange blossom.

