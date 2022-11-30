The 8 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Music Fans

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The holiday season is in full force, which means it’s time to break out the eggnog and matching pajamas, crank up the Christmas songs and throw on an ugly Christmas sweater.

Ugly Christmas sweaters are more versatile than you might think. You can, of course, wear them to holiday parties, but also to school, work, holiday shopping or simply lounging around the house.

To get you in the spirit, we’ve collected a list of the best ugly Christmas sweaters and sweatshirts for music fans. See the roundup below, and for more gift ideas, check out our holiday fragrance gift guide and must-have winter gear.

Tupac Aint Nothing But a Gangster Party Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt $from $21.97 $34.95 37% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Make a statement in this Tupac Shakur sweatshirt featuring a photo of the late rapper in a Santa hat and holiday spin on his 1996 track ”2 of Amerikas Most Wanted.” The sweatshirt is available in sizes S-5XL.

BTS Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt $20.76 $41.52 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This BTS sweatshirt is low in stock, so you’ll have to act fast to get your hand on one. The unisex sweatshirt is available in sizes S-5XL and in multiple colors including black, white, charcoal and navy.

Rolling Stones Classic Tongue Royal Blue Ugly Christmas Sweater (Adult Large) $49.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Rock out for the holidays in a Rolling Stones Ugly Christmas Sweater. This red, white and blue sweater is available in sizes S-3XL and features the band’s signature logo surrounded by snowflakes and Christmas trees.

The Beatles Abbey Road Ugly Christmas Sweater $19.99 $59.99 67% off% OFF Buy Now 1

From the Stones to the Beatles! The Beatles Abbey Road Red and White Ugly Christmas Sweater celebrates the album’s 50th anniversary. The sweater is made from mostly acrylic with 15% wool, and is available in sizes S, M, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL.

Dolly Parton Holly Dolly Christmas Sweatshirt $34.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas! This holiday sweatshirt — available in black, navy and dark heather gray in size S to XX-Large — is one of several different designs sold at Dolly Parton’s Amazon store. Looking for a Holly Dolly Christmas Sweater? Click here.

Merry Kissmas Flappy Sweater Band Ugly Christmas Sweater Grey $59.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Merry KISSmass sweater (available in sizes M to 4X-Large) features an inflatable tongue.

Men's Regulators Mount Up Ugly Christmas Sweater $59.95 $79.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The opening line in Warren G’s “Regulators” single inspired this ugly Christmas sweater from Tipsy Elves. The men’s sweater features an illustration of the three wise men and is available in sizes S-4XL. Save 30% off, plus enjoy free shipping during the Tipsy Elves Cyber Week event. Click here for more ugly Christmas sweater designs.

Wu-Tang Clan Ugly Christmas Sweater $49.99 Buy Now 1

Dreaming of a Wu-Tang Christmas? Represent the RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and the rest of hip-hop’s Shaolin crew in this Wu-Tang Forever Ugly Christmas Sweater. It’s available in limited sizes S,M, XL and 4XL. Find other Wu-Tang inspired Christmas sweaters options here.