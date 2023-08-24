15 TV Shows Based on Books to Add to Your Watch List in 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Some of the best shows on TV in 2023 have been adapted from books, just like some of the biggest television series of all time (hint: just look at Outlander or Game of Thrones). These types of series allow readers to see worlds brought to life before their eyes while allowing those who aren’t bookworms an opportunity to dive into new dramatic and thrilling storylines.

If you’ve been looking for something new to watch outside The Kardashians or NFL Kickoff, there are various affordable streaming options with a mix of TV shows based on books for you to binge and add to your watch list.

Prime Video most recently teased its latest book adaptation titled Wilderness with its first trailer that debuted Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version).” It follows a seemingly perfect British couple who live in the United States, but once Liv (Jenna Coleman), the wife, finds out her husband, Will (Jackson-Cohen), had an affair, she begins to plot a killer revenge. The thriller/drama will air starting Sept. 15 on Prime Video, which you can learn more about how to stream below.

Keep reading to see how to stream Wilderness and more books turned into TV adaptations, so you can clear your schedule, get cozy and enjoy binge-watching your new favorite shows.

How to Watch TV Shows Based on Books in 2023

Whether you’re a fan of mysteries, fantasy, romance or all of the above, there is a book-turned-TV show out there for you to sit back and enjoy. Some of the most popular and highly anticipated ones include: Wilderness, The Last Thing He Told Me, The Summer I Turned Pretty, City on Fire, Tiny Beautiful Things, Daisy Jones & The Six, American Born Chinese, Mayfair Witches, Harlan Coben’s Shelter, The Power, The Crowded Room, Will Trent, Silo, The Big Door Prize and Lessons in Chemistry.

Prime Video has a vast library of shows to binge, and through a Prime membership or subscription to Prime Video, you’ll have access to them all as well as premium channels. New subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to watch shows including: Wilderness, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Daisy Jones & The Six, Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Power.

After the trial ends, you’ll be charged $14.99/month or $139 annually, but qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients can join for half off the regular price. You’ll also have the ability to add premium channels including Max, Starz, AMC+, Showtime, Paramount+ and more, which will give you access to even more shows based on books, such as Mayfair Witches.

Prime Video $14.99/month after 30 days free Buy Now 1

In need of some drama? Hulu‘s TV shows based on books will provide suspense and lots of dramatic plot points. Whether you’re looking for live TV or just streamable content, the streamer has a variety of plans to fit your needs, so you can focus on watching shows like Tiny Beautiful Things and Will Trent. Current subscribers can watch these shows for free (though Will Trent will require a Hulu + Live TV plan as it’s on ABC).

The subscription is $7.99/month after a 30-day free trial, but Hulu offers student discounts and bundle deals to save you money.

If you want to expand your streaming library and save money, subscribe to Hulu + Live TV and enjoy Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ and over 75 live channels including ABC, ESPN, CBS, NBC, MTV, BET, FX, E!, Bravo, Pop TV, VH1, TV Land, Paramount Network, OWN, TLC, Lifetime and more for $69.99/month.

Hulu $7.99/month after 30 days free Buy Now 1

If you love a classic Disney movie, then Disney+ has a library of original shows and movies including the book adaptation of American Born Chinese, which reunites actors from the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, there are a few budget-friendly ways to save and at least one promo that will get you a free subscription for up to six months. Disney+ provides various plan options depending on your budget and needs with the basic plan being $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) with ads.

Looking for more money-saving options? Right now, Verizon customers can get the Disney+ Bundle for $10/month with Verizon’s MyPlan, which can help save up to $4.99/month. The best part? You can toggle off perks each month and only pay for what you use.

Finally, Apple TV+ has been churning out a variety of TV shows based on books that you can look forward to enjoying including: The Crowded Room, Silo, The Last Thing He Told Me, The Big Door Prize, City on Fire and the upcoming series Lessons in Chemistry starring Brie Larson. Already subscribed? Simply login in to your Apple account to start streaming these shows.

Not subscribed? Apple TV+ is offering a one-week free trial that will allow you to catch the premiere for free. After the trial, you’ll be charged $6.99/month for a subscription. If you’re looking for additional ways to save money, you can get three months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device or a free month trial when you sign up for Apple One, which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services.