The Best TV Deals for Sports Lovers: Score Up to $1,500 Off Samsung, Sony, LG & More

We may be able to stream our favorite shows from the palm of our hand (i.e. our smartphones and tablets), but there’s nothing quite like watching the NBA Finals on the big screen. Once baseball season ends, though, you’ll still want to catch the latest football, basketball, soccer and more games in high definition.

Right now, Best Buy is having a major discount on its TVs — meaning you can score a fresh new screen for a fraction of the price. We did the digging to discover the deepest cuts on reviewer-loved models, so you can reap the benefits, including catching the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets play for the title.

Right now, you can save $1,500 on Samsung’s The Terrace 75″ LED Smart Tizen TV (and no, we’re not making that up). With a 4.9-star rating you really can’t beat this outdoor television. Not only does is sport a brighter screen to help you see even the darkest shows (looking at you House of the Dragon), but it comes with a weather-resistant material for those who want to watch the playoffs outside when if it’s sprinkling.

Best Buy

Samsung – The Terrace Series 75″ LED Outdoor Partial Sun 4K UHD TV

$4,999.99 $6,499.99 23% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Samsung’s The Terrace Series 75-inch Smart TV will take your entertainment outdoors. Whether you have a patio, terrace or outdoor area you can now enjoy a drive-in like experience from the comfort of your own home. It’s also available in a 65-inch size for $1,000 off if you’d prefer a smaller size while still saving money. Whether you prefer Hulu, Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ or another streaming service, this model is capable of playing those, YouTube and cable TV to adapt to your preferences.

The deals don’t stop there either, if you’re looking to spend less than $1,000 on a new TV we’ve got the pick for you. The Hisense 65-inch Class U6GR Series Quantum Smart Roku TV is currently $100 off dropping it down to $500.

Best Buy

Hisense 65″Class U6GR Series Quantum Smart Roku TV $499.99 $599.99 17% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Bringing you a 4k picture with smart technology is the Hisense 65-inch Roku TV. The discounted model isn’t just packed with savings but is compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant allowing you to voice control it to launch channels, search for things and more. If you’re prone to losing your remote, ditch using it at all and take advantage of its compatibility with the Apple Home app or Siri on Apple devices.

Best Buy

Samsung – 85″ Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV $3,499.99 $4,299.99 19% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you want to turn your TV into a chic piece of home decor, the Samsung Frame Smart TV is discounted up to $800. Depending on the size you go with, that will determine the amount of savings, but a deal is a deal in our book.

Score $800 off the 85-inch Samsung Frame Smart TV and enjoy a personal art exhibit when you’re not watching TV. When it’s not in-use you can even have photos on display to reminisce some of your favorite memories. Then, when it’s time to kick back and relax, turn on your favorite streamers, cable or browse the internet. The model is ready to adapt to your ever-changing needs. It’s also available in five sizes to choose from with savings available for each version.

Best Buy

Insignia – 58″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $279.99 $429.99 35% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Enjoy everything from the first ball game of the season to the SuperBowl in 4K ultra high definition on Insignia’s 58-inch Smart Fire TV. And if you lose your remote there’s no need to panic as it can be completely controlled using Alexa or an Amazon Fire TV. Plus, it’s currently $150 off!

Best Buy

Sony 55″ Class Bravia XR A90J Series OLED 4K UHD TV $999 $1,399.99 29% off% OFF Buy Now 1

At $400 off you can view the latest sporting events in crisp vibrant colors with Sony’s OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV. The screen was designed using Cognitive Processor XR technology to deliver realistic, ultra high contrast shades in front of your eyes. It also comes with Google TV, which features over 700,000 movies and TV episodes and access to streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Hulu and more.

Best Buy

Insignia – 40″ Class N10 Series LED Full HD TV $119.99 $189.99 37% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re looking for a more compact TV, you can save $70 on this 40-inch Insignia HD TV. The small, slim design comes with VESA mounting holes to hang it on your wall or display it on a stand. When it’s time to grab the popcorn and watch a movie, the screen has LED lighting and a 1080p resolution for high definition viewing.

Best Buy

Westinghouse – 50″ 4K UHD Smart Roku TV with HDR $219.99 $389.99 44% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The Westinghouse 4K UHD Smart Roku TV allows you to watch cable or stream from one of the many platforms on the market. It’s up to you to customize your home screen to your liking. It’s even capable of voice search and control (ideal if you’re prone to misplacing your remote) and is compatible with Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Best Buy

LG – 42″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $899.99 $999.99 10% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Grab the LG evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $100 off and reap the benefits of having your streaming just a voice control away. It even comes with AI Picture Pro technology, which will automatically enhance your screen’s contrast and resolution for a lifelike picture every time you turn it on.