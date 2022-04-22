The Best Record Players & Turntables for the Ultimate Listening Experience

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing beats the sound of a vinyl turntable, right?

For music lovers, having a vinyl setup in your home is the ultimate way to enjoy your favorite albums, but with all the turntables out there, it’s hard to find the perfect one.

Fear not, Billboard has your back. In honor of Record Store Day on Saturday (April 23), we’ve searched to find our favorite turntables and funky, sleek ways to store and show off your record collection in your home or studio.

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable $62.99 Buy Now 1

You can’t go wrong with a Crosley Cruiser! The compact, briefcase-style turntable comes in so many colors and has a built-in Bluetooth receiver that lets you stream your music wirelessly to the Cruiser’s speakers. The portable turntable also plays three speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct-Drive Turntable $349 Buy Now 1

This turntable is one of the top rated on Amazon, has tons of good reviews and is compatible with both analog records and USB connection. The fully manual operation includes adjustable anti-skate control, variable pitch control and balanced S-shaped tonearm with hydraulically damped lift control and lockable rest. You can also convert your vinyl records to digital audio files by downloading and using the free Audacity recording software. The turntable comes in both a sleek black or silver color to match with almost any home aesthetic.

Victrola 6-in-1 Nostalgic Bluetooth® Record Player $129.99 $159.99 19% OFF Buy Now 1

For those looking for something a bit cheaper and more vintage looking, the Victrola turntable and multimedia center comes in five wood-like finishes for a retro look straight out of the 70s. The all-in-one turntable allows music lovers to listen to vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, AM/FM radio or stream music from their smartphone via Bluetooth or the 3.5 mm Aux/headphone jack. Buy it for $89.80 on Amazon here, and shop the equally vintage-looking matching carrying case for your records here.

Victrola Revolution GO Portable Record Player $199.99 Buy Now 1

Want to listen to records on the go? Try the Victrola’s Portable Rechargeable Record Player. This Bluetooth record player comes in blue and black and includes a 3-speed belt driven turntable and an Audio Technica moving magnetic cartridge. The rechargeable battery last for up to 12 hours.

REGA 1 Record Player $595 Buy Now 1

For those who can afford to dive deeper when it comes to price, the Rega Planar 1 is a good starting point. The turntable features a brand new RB110 tonearm built with the new Rega designed bespoke bearings with ultra-low friction performance and a 23mm, higher mass, phenolic platter equipped with an improved flywheel effect for better speed stability. It runs on a 24v, low noise, synchronous motor designed to reduce the vibration transfer.

Technics Limited Edition Turntable $1,099.99 Buy Now 1

If you’re a DJ looking to invest in a new turntable, you can’t go wrong with Technics. The company released a round of special edition Technics SL-1200M7LPA Turntables to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the popular series. The limited edition turntables will be out in July (you can pre-order them now though) and are available in seven colors including red, black, blue, white, green, beige and yellow.