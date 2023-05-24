Memorial Day Savings: 14 Travel Deals You Need to Know About

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Memorial Day is on May 29, but the deals and savings have already begun. You may be tempted to hit up those beauty deals or snag a new discounted mattress, but don’t sleep on the travel deals that are currently being offered. With summer only weeks away, festivals and tours, sunny days lounging on the beach and unexplored regions await.

It’s time to take advantage of that PTO and take a much-needed vacation — whether it’s a road trip, cruise or staycation. To take some of the stress out of finding the hottest Memorial Day travel deals, we did the research and rounded up the best deals, sales and promos so you can focus on stocking up on travel necessities.

See below for the best travel deals from flights to cruises to make sure you have the best summer yet. These deals aren’t going to last forever though, which means you need to act ASAP — the last thing you want is to see the dreaded “sold out” or “offer expired” message pop up.

Best Flight Deals

Jet off at a fraction of the price as airlines slash prices for summer travel. No matter where you want to go — whether it’s to the Governors Ball to see Lil Nas X and other stars or to visit the World of Barbie experience in L.A. — don’t drop hundreds of dollars on a round-trip ticket. Check below to see the current best flight deals.

Southwest Airlines
Flights starting at $59

From now until June 1, Southwest Airlines is offering low summer fares on domestic and international one-way flights starting at just $59. For it to qualify, you just need to book flights 21 days in advance. Continental U.S. flights must be within June 13-Nov. 21, 2023 while any flights from the Continental U.S. to Hawaii and Hawaii inter-island travel is valid Aug. 8-Nov. 1, 2023. Finally, flights from the Continental U.S. from Hawaii travel, international travel and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid from Aug. 15-Nov. 1, 2023.

Priceline
Save up to 15% OFF

To celebrate Memorial Day and their 25th birthday, Priceline is offering deals, deals and more deals! For MDW you can save up to 15% off on flights and, for the next 25 days, the airline is doing a new deal a day to ring in its milestone birthday. This includes discounts on flights, hotel, rental cars and vacation packages.

Still in school? Amazon Prime has partnered with Student Universe to offer Student Prime members an additional 10% off already discounted flights, hotels and more. All you have to do is sign up for a Student Prime membership and activate Student Universe to start saving. Currently Student Prime has a 6-month free promo when you sign up, after the trial ends your membership will cost $7.49/month and will include all the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership.

Skyscanner
Flights starting at $49

Skyscanner looks across a variety of airlines to find the cheapest tickets on the market worldwide. You can enjoy the low-priced tickets any time of the year not just on MDW.

CheapOAir
Flights starting at $63

Whether you’re looking for last-minute Memorial Day flights or just want to book ahead, CheapOAir has one-way flights starting at $62.99. Visit family or just lounge on the beach — either way you’ll be basking in all the savings.

Best Hotel Deals

Flights aren’t the only thing that can leave you avoiding looking at the total price at checkout. Booking a hotel room can be just as pricey leaving you with little to spend on food and activities. Don’t worry though, these early Memorial Day deals are here to swaddle in you savings.

Booking.com
Hotels starting at $14/night

Between now and Sept. 28, 2023, you can score up to 15% off through Booking.com’s Getaway Deals. Some stays are as low as $14 a night right now — and no, we’re not making that up. Low prices like these don’t happen everyday, which is why you want to act sooner rather than later before your desired spot gets booked up.

Expedia
Hotels starting at $122/night
20% off hotels and flights

Expedia’s Early Summer Sale is offering 20% off eligible hotels for rewards members. Signing up is completely free and will give you access to discounted prices from now until June 11. The 20% off will be valid on stays until Oct. 10.

Student Universe
Starting at $11/night
up to 60% off hotels

Being in school can have its perks like up to 60% off hotels on Student Universe. Signing up is free and will give you access to all their discounted rates including on flights.

Jetblue
Up to $300 off bundles

Jetblue is encouraging you to catch some waves and jet off with up to $300 off hotel and flight bundles. This includes a trips starting as low as $224 per person so you can lounge by the pool without the lecture from your wallet.

Airbnb
Stays starting at $11/night

Don’t want to drop a ton of money on a hotel? Airbnb offers stays in a variety of homes that you can customize to your preferences. Plus, for ultimate privacy you can opt for a private stay meaning you get the entire place to yourself.

Best Rental Car Deals

Not every destination will have the luxury of public transportation at your fingertips and if you want to do some road exploring of your own, then you’ll need a car. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up the best deals available below.

Kayak
Starting at $32/day
Up to 32% off cars

Kayak isn’t afraid to floor it when it comes to offering great deals on cars. The rental service compares the price of competitor and aims to offer at least 32% off the full price.

Hertz
Cars up to 15% off

Being early has its perks and Hertz is ready to celebrate that with up to 15% off rental cars worldwide. Just make sure to book your trip by June 19 to snag this deal and pick up your rental car by Sept. 30 for it to be valid.

Budget
Cars up to 35% off

The name says it all as Budget is having a major summer promotion going on. Right now, when you book a car you can get a free upgrade and up to 35% off Pay Now rates. If you were worried about having enough space to hold all your festival gear, think again.

Best Experience Deals

For anyone planning a staycation or who want to score some deals on excursions during their trip away from home, there are various ways to book an activity without burning a hole in your wallet. Scroll down for our finds on the best experience deals.

Groupon
Activities starting at $3

Groupon’s Your Next Big Thing sale is having up to 75% off activities, beauty, apparel and more. Everything from deep tissue massages to entrance fees at the petting zoo are being completely slashed. We even found one deal that was just $3!