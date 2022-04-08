The 6 Best Travel Backpacks for Musicians, DJs & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hitting the road soon? Whether you’re a musician headed on tour or a music fan planning to travel to a concert or festival (Coachella is literally a week away), now is the perfect time to upgrade your travel gear.

Below, find a handful of the best travel backpacks for musicians, DJs and music fans alike. Whether you’re heading off on a road trip, flying the friendly skies or taking a short commute to see your favorite band, our roundup features some of the most popular and best-reviewed bags with lots of room to carry headphones, laptops, cables, water bottles and other travel essentials. And for more recommendations, check out our list of venue-approved bags to take to your next concert.

WANDRD All-New PRVKE Backpack $199 Buy Now 1

The Wandrd All-New PRVKE backpack is an awesome travel bag. The back panel and shoulder straps have been updated with newly implemented shapes and padding for a more comfortable, breathable and versatile carrying experience — no matter your shape or size. The weather-resistant backpack has all the bells and whistles needed to travel, including a laptop sleeve, removable chest strap, mesh pockets, passport pocket and a luggage handle.

Odyssey Backspin 2 Digital Gear Backpack $129.95 Buy Now 1

Need to store your DJ equipment? Odyseey’s Redline series Backspin 2 Backpack has a five-star customer rating on Amazon. The bag is fully padded to protect your Serato DJ software, laptop, DJ controllers, microphones, interfaces, cables, hard drives, headphones, vinyl and more. The bag also has an adjustable laptop compartment, padded interior dividers for organized packing, and heavy-duty zippers and pulls.

Brevite Jumper Backpack $169.99 Buy Now 1

Small but mighty, the Jumper Backpack by Brevite is great for travel and everyday use. This compact, stylish and durable bag comes in a bunch of different colors including black, yellow and green. It has five dividers and includes a laptop pocket (for a device up to 16 inches), an easy-access side pocket, a space for your passport and a hidden pocket for other necessities. There’s also a top compartment perfect for storing an extra set of clothes.

Mono EFX FlyBy Backpack $229.99 Buy Now 1

A waterproof bag for your laptop, power banks, USB adapters, headphones and even snacks, the Mono EFX FlyBy Backpack boasts a two-in-one design that features a detachable laptop bag (it fits up to 17-inch laptops). The main compartment includes a cable strap for storing cables (without tangles) and a space for digital controllers, hard drives and even vinyl records. With the outer front pockets, you’ll get easy access to your cell phone, headphone, passports, adapters and more.

Fenruien Laptop Backpack $55.99 $59.99 7% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re on a tighter budget, the Fenruin laptop backpack is a great choice for less than $60. The water-resistant bag can accommodate 10.2-inch to 15.6-inch laptops, and it has plenty of compartments and pockets to store your belongings while you travel. Another highly rated affordable option is the Bange Weekender Carry on Backpack ($80).

Nomatic Navigator Travel Backpack $399.99 Buy Now 1

From budget-friendly to splurge-worthy. The Nomatic Navigator 32L Travel Backpack is the most expensive option on the list. This go-anywhere travel backpack makes a great travel companion as it offers up maximum carry space and easy organization for tech, cords and other small items, multiple mesh zipper pockets, and an RFID-safe pocket. With a 32- to 41-liter expansion, this versatile bag can hold up to five days’ worth of clothing and a laptop up to 17 inches.