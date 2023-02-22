Here Are 8 Musician-Backed Tequila Brands to Enjoy

Tequila is in high demand. The Mexican spirit, made from agave plants, netted a record-breaking 2022, and according to Forbes, tequila is on track to beat out vodka and whiskey to become the top liquor in America. From a sales perspective, the tequila market is expected to expand to $15.7 billion by 2029.

With that said, it makes sense that celebs like Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, George Strait (shop the country legend’s Código 1530 here), Carlos Santana, Diddy and Adam Levine have gotten into the tequila business.

In celebration of National Margarita Day, we’ve compiled eight musician-backed tequila brands for you to enjoy. See the lineup below and for more drink suggestions, read our list of musician-owned liquor and non-alcoholic brands and wines.

Deleón Tequila – Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy and spirits company Diageo purchased the tequila brand in 2014. Deleón offers a variety of tequilas made from 100% Highland Blue Weber agave from the Los Altos region of Jalisco.

“Hand-selected at harvest for high quality and peak ripeness, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance,” the website reads. “Slow roasting of the agave in traditional brick and clay ovens, combined with slow fermentation, under the precise guidance of our master distiller contribute enriched depth and complexity to the agave’s natural sweetness, creating a remarkably nuanced character.”

Deleón is available at Reserve Bar, Total Wine & More and Drizly.

Casa Noble Tequila – Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana joined Casa Noble Tequila as a part owner in the brand and a member of its board of directors in 2011. Santana was born in Jalisco, so it was a perfect fit for the guitar legend.

The company handcrafts organic tequilas in crystal, reposado and añejo styles. Order it on Drizly here.

Villa One – Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, John Varvatos and Stoli teamed up to create Villa One in 2019. The website boasts tequila with a “unique combination of agave flavors that combines herbaceous, earthy Lowland notes with the sweeter, fruity notes of Highland agave, resulting in a distinct, rounded profile.”

Order the silver and reposado varieties via Drizly here.

Calirosa Tequila – Adam Levine

“A fusion of Mexican spirit and California style captured in three tequilas.” Adam Levine’s and his wife, Behati Prinsloo’s, Calirosa tequila is aged in red win barrels from one month up to five years depending on the type of tequila.

To produce the tequila, Levine and Prinsloo partnered with the Real family of Tequila Selecto de Amatitán located in Jalisco, Mexico. Shop Calirosa blanco, añejo, extra anejo and reposado tequila here.

Dos Primos – Thomas Rhett

Dos Primos, which means “Two Cousins,” was fittingly launched by the country superstar and his cousin Jeff Worn to “create a tequila that blended Mexican tradition with southern sensibility.”

“My wife and I love to enjoy tequila together, and I’m excited for people to share a bottle with friends, sip it around a bonfire or enjoy it on a fishing trip or at tailgate or concert,” Rhett said in a press statement. “Dos Primos is about unwinding and enjoying the people and things that really matter in life.”

The award-wining tequila lineup includes reposado, añejo and tequila blanco.

Santo – Sammy Hagar & Guy Fieri

Hagar and celebrity chef Fieri teamed up with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation distiller from distillery El Viejito in Jalisco for Santo, which offers “a sinfully smooth old world style tequila blanco, an oak-aged reposado, and the world’s first mezquila.”

Order the Santo Blanco via Total Wine & More here, and the mezquila (a blend of mezcal and tequila) with one-hour delivery on Drizly here.

Próspero Tequila – Rita Ora

The British singer and Conecuh Brands teamed with female distiller, Stella Anguiano, to launch Próspero tequila in 2020.

Available in blanco, añejo and reposado, the tequila serves up an “unparalleled flavor with a smooth, elegant, and perfectly balanced finish.”

JAJA Tequila – The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart joined the JAJA team after the company was founded by Maurice Tebele and social media influencer Elliot Tebele in 2018.

The heritage facility, which produces blanco, reposado and añejo small batch tequilas, is led by a group of longtime distillers who focus on quality as well as sustainability.