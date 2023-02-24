This Cozy Teddy Coat Is Beloved by Shoppers & It’s Only $54: Where to Buy It Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s hard to explain the feeling of cuddling up in a warm teddy coat on a cold day. Oversized teddybear coats date back to the 1920s and hit fashion runways in 2013. Since then, teddy coats have become a soft and cuddly fashion staple for winter.

And they’re not hard to find. You can buy teddy coats at most major retailers, although too many options can make it hard to pick the right choice. If you’re a budget shopper, this plush teddy coat is just $54 at Amazon and it’s a No. 1 bestseller.

The coat is available in dozens of colors including the caramel, dark caramel, black, brown, beige, red and army green and sizes ranging from small to 3X-Large.

Angashion Women’s Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat Faux Fur Warm Winter Outwear Jackets Dark Camel S $53.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The coat runs true to size, but if you’re looking for an even baggier fit, you might want to size up. Otherwise, this stylish coat pairs perfectly with jeans, joggers, skirts, dresses, leggings, sweaters and more.

Want more variety? We searched around and found a handful of other teddy coat options like this caramel borg coat, which is on sale at ASOS for $65.

This cream-colored fluffy maxi coat is discounted to $101.50 at ASOS and this Steve Madden Saide Sherpa Coat, featuring available mocha bisque and pristine ivory, is on sale for $83 at Revolve.

UGG’s Gertrude coat is another good choice. The double-breasted, faux-shearling overcoat is cozy and warm, lightweight and comfortable with a two-button closure and side pockets to keep your hands warm.

UGG Gertrude Coat $247.99 Buy Now 1

The Gertrude coat is available in sizes XXS to 3X and in four colors, including winter white (pictured above), cloudy grey, firewood and ink black.

Looking for something short? The Joplin Faux Fur Teddy Jacket from Free People is a shorter alternative to UGG’s Gertrude earning positive reviews for being ultra-soft and cozy. The two-button jacket, available in ivory, sweet pistachio and smoked pink, serves up a relaxed fit with an exaggerated notched lapel and comfy side pockets. The Joplin is out of stock at Free People.com, but you can find it online at Nordstrom and Revolve.

Lastly, this oversized sherpa trench from Alo Yoga has snagged over 300 customers reviews. The coat is available in camel, ivory or black and sizes ranging from XXS (00-0) to XL (16-18).

