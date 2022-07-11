From iPads to TVs & Streaming Devices, Here Are the Best Tech Deals Right Now at Walmart

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This article is sponsored content.

Summer is heating up for bargain hunters, because Walmart has been offering some serious seasonal savings with thousands of rollbacks across all categories.

For tech lovers, we’ve compiled the best deals and spotted some of the lowest prices of the year on electronics, music gear, entertainment and more. Check out our top rollback picks and everything you need to know about Walmart’s summer savings below.

When do Walmart Deals Start?

Walmart is offering rollbacks on thousands of items in tech, home improvement, fashion, toys, pet supplies, cosmetics, vitamins, food and more launching right now and lasting all season long.

How to Shop Walmart Deals

It’s super easy! Just head over to the Rollbacks page on Walmart’s website here to check out countless deals in every category.

What Are the Best Walmart Tech Deals?

Starting right now, Walmart shoppers can save up to 56% on select electronics, including the Samsung Channel Soundbar, Chromecast with Google TV, 32-inch Roku HD TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, iPad Air and more.

We’ve compiled the best Walmart tech rollbacks to shop right now, so you can add to your cart before the hot deals go out of stock. See our top picks for music, tech and entertainment in Walmart’s summer savings below.

Courtesy of Walmart

Samsung HW-A50M 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Dolby Audio $79 $129 39% OFF Buy Now 1

Turn up the bass with this Samsung soundbar with a wireless woofer that allows you to control the bass with a push of a button. The Dolby audio also allows for at-home cinema-quality sound. This item is rarely under $100, so be sure to snag this $79 deal, down 39% from its original price. Get the deal here.

Chromecast with Google TV - Streaming Entertainment in 4K HDR – Snow $39.98 $49.98 20% OFF Buy Now 1

Chromecast with Google TV brings you the entertainment you love, with fast streaming on all your favorite services and even live TV in up to 4K HDR. You can also get six months of Peacock Premium ($29.94 value) when you buy Chromecast with Google TV. Get the deal here.

32-inch TCL Roku HD TV $99 $134 26% OFF Buy Now 1

The Roku TV puts all your entertainment favorites in one place. It allows seamless access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices all from the simple, intuitive interface. It also works with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Get the TV for just $99 here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + 12.4 inch S Pen $499 $699 29% OFF Buy Now 1

This sleek tablet is stylish, easily portable and WiFi-compatible, as is the Mystic Black-colored S pen that comes with it, allowing you to express your creativity or get all your work done in a neat, compact and hands-on way. Get the 29% off deal here.

Apple 10.9 inch iPad Air with 64GB Storage $379 $469 19% OFF Buy Now 1

If you don’t already have an iPad, now’s your chance to buy one. Regularly $469+ to buy with 64GB of storage, the 10.9″ iPad Air is discounted to $379 right now. Get the deal here.

What Are the Best Non-Tech Deals?

If you prefer your deals to be unplugged, Walmart is offering some of the best rollbacks on outdoor cooking and camping supplies – from a 22-piece camping tent combo and a utility wagon with tailgate to a wood-fired pellet grill with a flame broiler and inflatable swimming pool – all up to 23% off.

Prefer to hang out at home? Walmart has discounts on Ninja Nutri-Blenders, handheld massagers, console chairs and electronic robot vacuum cleaners.