8 Taylor Swift Recommended Books to Add to Your Reading List

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first leg of Taylor Swift’s U.S. tour may be coming to a close (for now), but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep the Swift party going from home. Whether you snagged last-minute tickets to the Eras Tour or not, you can indulge in some of the Midnight singer’s favorite books to hold you over until she comes back to a city near you.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Thanks to the free database, Ultimate Book List, you can browse thousands of book recommendations from famous artists and public figures — including Swift’s! If you’ve ever been curious about what pieces of work have influenced the “Cardigan” singer and her songwriting, now you can browse the exact published works and connect with her on a deeper level.

If you’re ready to update your summer reading list with a new paperback, audiobook or hardcover, check out her 13 picks below before August slips away “into a moment in time.”

Keep reading to shop the books below.

Amazon

“Conversations with Friends: A Novel” by Sally Rooney $10.92 $17.00 36% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

In this novel, Frances and Bobbi share a close yet complicated relationship that only gets messier once they meet and forge an unexpected connection with a married couple.

Amazon

“The Great Gatsby: The Original 1925 Edition” by F. Scott Fitzgerald $5.97 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Delve into this literature classic featuring the wealthy Gatsby who tries to win back the love of his life Daisy, after striking wealth and throwing glamorous parities during the roaring ’20s.

Amazon

“The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green $11.69 $14.99 22% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Consider this book a modern Romeo and Juliet as Hazel and Augustus, two teens in a cancer patient support group, begin a whirlwind romance that will completely rewrite their outlook on life.

Walmart

“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee $10.98 Buy Now 1

This coming-of-age story spotlights the prejudice of the South through the eyes of a young girl and her lawyer father, who takes on the case of clearing a Black man’s name from a false criminal accusation.

Walmart

“Trophy Newbery: Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White $6.39 Buy Now 1

Considered a classic, this children’s book features Wilbur, a piglet who becomes famous with the help of the spider Charlotte and his talking animal friends.

Amazon

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney $8.89 $17.00 48% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The book follows Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron as they’re about to head off to college. The two share an undeniable connection, but the pressures of life, miscommunication and anxieties keep getting in the way.

Walmart

“Rebecca” by Daphne du Maurier $6.99 $9.33 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This 1938 Gothic novel follows an unnamed protagonist who is swept away in a whirlwind romance by a wealthy widow. What she doesn’t expect is that her new husband’s home is haunted by his late first wife, Rebecca.

Walmart

“Committed” by Elizabeth Gilbert $18.85 Buy Now 1

Written by the author of Eat, Pray, Love (another Swift fave), this book delves into the topic of marriage as Gilbert and her partner, Felipe, a Brazilian-born man of Australian citizenship, both swear off marriage. After her Felipe is unexpectedly detained at the U.S. border, the two are faced with the decision: get married or Felipe will never be able to enter the country again.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best female musician memoirs, music books and musician cookbooks.