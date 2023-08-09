Taylor Swift Outfits: 14 Iconic Looks That Are Still in Stock — Shop Them Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taylor Swift has been dominating everything from the Billboard Hot 100 chart to the fashion world with styles like her date-night floral dress and trendy skort quickly selling out. As Swifties clamor to snag last-minute Eras Tour tickets, fans lucky enough to go to the shows are also searching high and low for an Eras Tour outfit.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While Swift’s tour looks have made headlines, her street style shouldn’t be overlooked, especially for those who want to infuse the 33-year-old artist’s style into their own. Not only has she made a case for skorts, but she’s even been seen wearing styles from brands such as Free People, combining wallet-friendly fashion with stylish outfits that fans can afford.

Most recently, a fan account on Twitter posted about the singer wearing Rag & Bone sneakers to a Los Angeles recording studio — and they’re surprisingly still in stock!

If you’ve been looking for clothing the “August” singer has been spotted wearing, then you’ve come to the right place. We did the digging and found everything that is still in stock so you can focus more on creating your next Swift-inspired ‘fit — don’t forget to top it off with a cardigan, of course.

Keep reading to shop the finds below.

Amazon

Rag & Bone Retro Calfskin Runner Sneakers $275.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Act fast, as these casual Rag & Bone white sneakers are almost sold out! The running shoe comes with a ridged sole and calfskin upper designed with white and off-white shades you can pair with leggings, jeans, shorts and more.

Net-A-Porter

Agolde Maria Tie-Dyed Ribbed Stretch Jersey Bodysuit $120 Buy Now 1

Another everyday basic to sport is this tie-dye bodysuit featuring a soft ribbed jersey material and thick tank top straps. You can wear it with a pair of baggy jeans for the daytime, then throw a leather jacket over the look for a nighttime-ready going out look.

Revolve

Free People Emmy Denim Skort $98 Buy Now 1

You can have the best of both worlds in this denim skort from Free People. The front features a distressed wrap-around skirt design while the back looks like a simple pair of shorts. It’s also topped off with a side tie so you can adjust it to your liking.

Madewell

G.H.BASS Mary Jane Weejuns Loafers $185 Buy Now 1

If you’re in the market for a shoe that combines multiple trends, then hop on this Mary Jane loafer from Madewell while it’s still in stock. The design features a lugged chunky sole while the upper boasts a fisherman sandal pattern you can easily wear is the summer, spring and fall.

Catbird

Catbird Diamond Spring Fairy Necklace $448 Buy Now 1

Swift is known for wearing cottagecore or fairy-like styles, and this Catbird necklace is no exception. It comes with a gold chain and two lengths to choose from. You can also layer it or wear the piece alone.

Amazon

FAICCIA Kawaii Handmade Cartoon Beret Hat $19.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

You may recognize a similar beret hat from the singer’s “Karma” music video, as the hat comes with the same lemon-inspired design right down to the little leaves on top — and it’s only $20!

StockX

Adidas Savage Park Beyonce Ivy Park Ivytopia $109 Buy Now 1

You can still grab a pair of the Adidas x Beyonce sneakers the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) singer has been seen sporting. Resalers such as StockX have sizes still available, which will allow you to show off Swift’s favorite chunky sneakers.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Rectangular Sunglasses $310 Buy Now 1

You’ll be singing “like a Tennessee Stella McCartney” once you slip on these trendy rectangular sunglasses that come with black lenses and a classic tortoise pattern.

Nordstrom

R13 Crossover Denim Shorts $365 Buy Now 1

Denim shorts get a makeover in this R13 edition of crossover shorts. The black shade comes with an asymmetrical waistband, while the raw hem creates a more edgy, casual feel.

Ralph Lauren Polo

Polo Ralph Lauren Eyelet Linen Bustier $119.99 $248 52% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Go for a delicate look using this eyelet bustier top that comes with a floral pattern and spaghetti straps. The material is also made from a lightweight and breathable linen material to help keep you cool on humid days.

Ralph Lauren Polo

Polo Ralph Lauren Eyelet Linen Midi Skirt $249.99 $498 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Complete the look with the matching midi skirt that also has the eyelet pattern, providing a look of someone off to the Hamptons for the weekend.

Misho

Misho Pala Bangles $121 Buy Now 1

Bracelets can help elevate your style by adding a touch of chicness — and these Misho Bangles prove it. The jewelry comes in a stack and you can choose between three or five as well as sizes XS-L.

Revolve

Anine Bing Indio Sunglasses $199 Buy Now 1

You can’t forget to accessorize, and these sunglasses will not only add an elegant touch to your outfit, but will help shade your eyes from the sun. The design comes with an oversized rectangular shape in a black shade that you can pair with almost any look.

Catbird

Catbird Swimming Pool Chain $498 Buy Now 1

Add this Catbird Swimming Pool Chain to your accessory lineup as it features a basic look you can pair with practically any charms the jewelry brand has to offer. If you’re looking to incorporate Swift’s favorites into your look, consider a charm from the Catbird x Phoebe Bridgers collection, which the musician has been spotted sporting on numerous occasions.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best corset tops, sunglasses deals and Billie Eilish iconic outfits.