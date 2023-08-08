Amazon Fire HD 10: Save 32% Off the Popular Tablet & Enjoy Streaming for Less

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon is no stranger to providing us with top-rated products for a fraction of the price and delivering it to our doorsteps in practically the blink of an eye — thanks to one-day shipping included with Prime memberships. Having scoured the retailer’s daily deals, we spotted a major discount on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which is currently being offered at 32% off, dropping it down to less than $130.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Fire HD 10 is not only the latest model in the brand’s line of tablets, but will beat most laptop deals as it offers a slim design and portability. Most laptops come with added weight and bulkiness, but a tablet condenses all of that into a simple touchscreen device that you can store in a tote bag or school backpack.

The features are almost endless, too, as you can use it to surf the Internet and even stream your favorite shows and movies through Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and more. If you love to read, then you’ll have access to the Kindle library as well as Audible if you prefer audio books.

Keep reading to shop the deal below.

Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $129.99 $189.99 32% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Reviewers are obsessed with the device, which has garnered a 4.6 star rating on Amazon with almost 90,000 verified five-star reviews.

Get all your streaming and web surfing needs met through the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet currently being discounted for 32% off. The multipurpose design makes it easy to use for work purposes as it can download Microsoft Office and Zoom, or keep it for personal use and scroll through social media and listen to your favorite songs and playlists using Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify and more.

One shopper even noted that it’s made traveling easier saying, “It is SO useful when I fly. I can download movies and shows from streaming services and watch them without wifi. I can read [and] it takes up way less room in a bag than trying to take five or six books, a laptop, a portable game system and lord knows whatever else to entertain myself. I’m also not trying to get in and out of my carry-on bag to get to different things because it’s all on my fire. I LOVE IT!”

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best portable CD players, TV deals and Xbox deals.