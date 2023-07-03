Summer Savings: 8 Best 4th of July Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dive into summer with a fresh new bikini, one-piece or swim trunks for a fraction of the cost thanks to 4th of July sales. These deep discounts will give you trendy, beach-ready ‘fits without burning a hole in your wallet. Whether you’re looking for a statement one-piece or basic bikini to pair with your bucket hat, travel tote and sunscreen, we’ve found the best swimsuit sales featuring majorly slashed prices.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

You can snag up to 60% off styles, allowing you to reap in savings without sacrificing fashion. These deals won’t last forever, though, and with bestselling styles already selling out, you won’t want to think too long before snagging new swimwear for pool lounging, sun tanning, swimming and more.

No matter what your budget or aesthetic is, take a look below to see some of the best swimsuit deals going on this 4th of July.

Aerie isn’t being stingy with its summer sale this year, as they’re currently offering 50% off all swimwear (excluding some crinkle styles) until Wednesday (July 5).

Aerie

Aerie Lurex Crinkle Babewatch One Piece Swimsuit $27.47 $54.95 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The brand will add some fun to your swimwear, from textured pieces such as the Crinkle Babewatch One Piece pictured above, to more vibrant styles including a neon checkered bikini. The best part? You can enjoy these latest styles for half off.

For elevated looks paired with wallet-friendly prices, head over to Madewell for up to 60% off select styles during their big summer sale event. Just type in HOTDEAL at checkout to receive the discounted price.

Ribbed Square-Neck Longline Bikini Top $20.99 $59.50 65% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This ribbed bikini top is not only 65% off, but features a square neckline and short sleeves made from a soft recycled nylon and elastane material (that’s also UPF 50!). For a complete look, pair it with the matching bottoms and you’ve got a chic, simple ‘fit that’ll draw eyes at the beach.

Combining comfort and support with style is Cuup, which is offering up to 70% off its swim sale collection. The selection includes everything from plunge styles, scoop necks and a mix of floral and neutral styles you’ll want to mix and match.

Cuup

The Plunge Swim Top $58 $98 41% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Cuup’s Plunge Swim Top comes padded with support and a salt water, sunscreen and fade-resistant material to keep you comfortable and fashionable, whether you’re taking a dip in the pool or soaking up some sun on a lounge chair. For a more complete look, pair it with the string bikini bottoms.

Gap won’t just provide you with preppy everyday basics, but swim styles that are simple yet cute — and all for 50% off.

Gap

Recycled Bunny-Tie Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit $34.00 $69.95 51% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This cutout one-piece will give the illusion of a two-piece from the front featuring an adorable tie-front bow and a stretchy recycled nylon material. You can also adjust the straps for a more personalized fit.

Summersalt has garnered attention for providing fashionable swimsuits that offer compression, coverage and support for all-day wear. Right now, you can snag one of their luxe swim styles for up to 60% off during 4th of July weekend — just type in SALE30 at checkout for the discount to be applied.

Summersalt

The Sidestroke $87.50 $125 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This bestselling swimsuit features a one-shoulder design and 19 shades and patterns to choose from (so you can stock up on your favorite looks). As an added bonus, the chest coverage is made without cups or padding, which eliminates any constant adjustments.

Head over to Good American to score an extra 50% off its Good Swim collection, which will automatically be applied at checkout. The brand has a mix of cutout and abstract styles that will add some modern lines and patterns to your look.

Good American

Add some sparkle to your swimwear lineup with this hot pink one-piece that even Barbie herself would approve of. It’s made from a nylon, spandex and metallic yarn that’s made to keep its shape, and features a lined interior for added comfort.

Victoria’s Secret is making a splash with its semi-annual sale, discounting everything from swim to underwear. Right now, you can score up to 60% off swimwear with prices starting at just $13 — you won’t want to miss out on.

Victoria’s Secret

Halter Removable Push-Up Bikini Top $13.98 $34.95 60% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This cabana-inspired bikini top will have you browsing tropical vacations just to show it off as it comes with removable push-up padding, adjustable straps and a wireless wide band for extra comfort. Make sure to pair it with the matching string bikini bottoms.

Amazon offers practically an endless selection of swimwear at discounted and affordable prices on the 4th of July and beyond. The styles range from simple, statements, cutouts and more — if you can think it, they probably have it.

Amazon

MakeMeChic Two-Piece Bandeau Swimsuit $29.99 $33.99 12% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Go strapless in a classic bandeau bikini that comes with adjustable tie straps. It’s made from a comfy polyester material that’s lightweight, breathable and waterproof to keep you cozy and stylish on the water.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best belly chains, Drake and Funboy’s Hotline Bling pool collection and comfortable sandals for summer.