The Best Sunglasses Under $25: Aviators, Square Frames, Oval Sunnies & More Trendy Styles

Ready to get shady for spring? Although sunglasses are essential all year long, springtime is perfect for stocking up on shades that are cheap and stylish. Several retailers have already kicked off their spring sales, so if you want to snag those designer shades that you’ve been eyeing, now is a fine time to get them discounted. But shoppers who want designer knockoffs don’t have to wait for sales to get a great deal; you just have to know which retailers to hit up.

Like a lot of fashion, retro sunglasses of all shapes and sizes are on trend. From the classic aviators to round shades to cat-eye sunglasses, it’s not hard to find retro and modern sunglasses online, but there are just so many options that it can get confusing. There are also sporty shades, square sunglasses, wayfarer, oversized, oval sunglasses and other trendy looks. To narrow things down, we put together a list of eight of the best sunglasses that you can buy online for less than $25. Below, find styles from Amazon, Free People, Forever 21, Aldo and more.

Oval-shaped sunglasses are big this season. For a cheaper alternative to the shades H.E.R. wore to the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, try out the White Clout Retro Oval Sunglasses from Laurinny. The glasses come in a three-pack of black, white and checkered designs. If you only want one pair, try these $5 sunnies.

Buy: $15.98 at Amazon.com.

If you like the ’90s look, these rectangle sunglasses need to be in your collection. The wide-framed sunglasses have tinted lenses with UV protection and they’re only available online. You can buy them in orange (pictured above), white, black and green.

Buy: $20 at FreePeople.com.

Turn the clock back a few more decades in these ’70s-style, tortoise-shell-print, geo-shape, oversized sunglasses. The glasses have a crystal hexagon frame with brown lenses and a comfortable nose pad for a comfortable fit. For an eco-friendly option, try these recycled frame oversized ’70s sunglasses from ASOS ($16.50).

Buy: $12 at Target.com.

Between the transparent yellow frames and the nostalgic yet futuristic design, you might not be able to resist the Polite Pearl glasses from Blenders Eyewear. These glasses would be great to wear to an outdoor music festival or a casual day out.

Buy: $22 at BlendersEyewear.com.

Contrasting lenses and UV protection in a stylish, cat-eye design. These glasses are available in green and gold, turquoise, orange and clear. And if you want even cheaper sunglasses try these cat-eye glass from Forever 21 ($8).

Buy: $12 at Target.com.

Aviators never go out of style. These black, wire aviator-shaped frames have tinted lenses, with UVA/UVB sun protection and hinged temples.

Buy: $14 at OldNavy.com.

Whether you’re blocking out the sun or blocking out haters, do it in style with these square-framed sunglasses. The sunglasses are available in several colors including black, clear, brown and rose gold.

Buy: $18 at Aldo.com.

You can’t go wrong with a wayferer-style, polarized sunglasses. Meet Sun Eyewear’s polarized sunglasses are equipped with triacetate cellulose, polarized lenses to reduce glare and reflection from the open road, water surfaces, snow, and other conditions while increasing visual clarity.

Buy: $15 at Amazon.com.