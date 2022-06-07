Best Shoes for Summer: Affordable Alternatives to the $565 Balenciaga Pool Crocs

Post Malone seen out and about in Manhattan on Aug. 4, 2019 in New York City.

The summertime usually means spending time outside – whether you’re attending birthdays, BBQs or kicking back poolside, you can do just about anything in a pair of Crocs.

When shopping for the best summer shoes, comfort should be one of the most important factors. Style and comfort don’t always go hand in hand, but if you find the best of both worlds, you’ve pretty much hit the footwear jackpot. Got a taste for luxury? Balenciaga’s Pool Crocs debuted in March and retail for $565. The Crocs are available in a range of colors including white, black, pink, green, lavender, floral, tan and the yellow colorway worn by Cardi B during a recent outing.

Balenciaga

Women's Balenciaga Pool Crocs $565 Buy Now 1

The rubber, open-toe slide sandal features a Balenciaga logo across the top of the foot, along with a one-on-tone sole and insole, and a 5mm arch. Balenciaga Pool Crocs are available in women’s and men’s sizes.

For those of you who may not have hundreds of dollars to spend on summer footwear, regular Crocs will suit you just fine. The popular comfort clog has found a sweet spot among consumers and celebs alike namely for being comfortable, durable, stylish and, in most cases, affordable.

Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, Karol G, Post Malone, SZA, and Kiss are some of the other recording artists who have collaborated with Crocs in the past, and Nicki Minaj sparked a Crocs frenzy last summer.

To make things easier, we put together a list of Crocs to rock this summer. From the Classic Clog to Crocs Slides, see more below.

Crocs

Classic Crocs Slide $29.99 Buy Now 1

The Classic Crocs Slide comes in nearly a dozen different colors, including citrus (pictured above), black, white, red, blue, pink and purple.

Crocs

Day Dreaming About Summer Crocs & Socks Set $64.98 Buy Now 1

Get into the warm, sunny vibes with the Day Dreaming About Summer Pack, which includes a pair of Classic Crocs Dream Sandals and a 3-Pack of Day Dreamer Crocs Socks.

Crocs

Classic Crush Sandal $49.99 Buy Now 1

A fresh new take on a classic. The Classic Crush Sandal comes in black or purple and features the popular two-trap design and holes for Jibbitz.

Crocs

Beach Bum Pack Crocs Shoe & Jibbitz Set $49.99 Buy Now 1

The Beach Bum Crocs set includes the Classic Croc Marble Slide ($29.99) and Sunny Days Jibbitz 5-Pack that features a sun, peace symbol, avocado, flamingo and bicycle.

Crocs

Pride Love is Love Pack $79.98 Buy Now 1

Love wins! Spread a little love and show your pride with the Pride Love Is Love Pack that includes white classic clogs (available in adult sizes ranging from 4-12) and all 13 “loud & proud” Jibbitz charms.

Crocs

Gemini Zodiac Pack $64.92 Buy Now 1

Rep your zodiac in one of the zodiac-inspired set available at Crocs. The Gemini Zodiac Pack includes Classic Crocs Slides, bumble bee, sunflower and letter Jibbitz that spell out each of the 12 zodiac signs. Find more zodiac packs here.